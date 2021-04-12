Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccine

Chinese residents, some wearing masks, pass by a coronavirus vaccination center in Beijing Friday, April 9, 2021. In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Indonesia said Monday that it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine it is using, after the acknowledgement by China’s top disease control official that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine program, said the World Health Organization had found the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50% effective. She noted that clinical trials for the Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia showed it was 65% effective.

“It means we are talking about the ability to form antibodies in our bodies is still very good,” she said.

Gao Fu, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a conference Saturday that existing COVID-19 vaccines had low effectiveness rates and mixing vaccines is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness. Those comments appeared to running counter to China's official narrative that has tried to promote the country’s vaccines and at times discredit its Western counterparts.

China has distributed hundreds of millions of doses of domestically made vaccines abroad and is relying on them for its own mass immunization campaign.

Tarmizi said Indonesia would wait to see the results of any clinical trials before considering mixing vaccines.

“We are going to wait, waiting for the clinical trial to ensure the idea or innovation will have better effectiveness, immunogenicity, and efficacy level compared to the current condition,” she said.

Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

China currently has five vaccines in use in its mass immunization campaign, three inactivated-virus vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm, a one-shot vaccine from CanSino, and the last from Gao’s team in partnership with Anhui Zhifei Longcom.

The effectiveness of the vaccines range from just over 50% to 79%, based on what the companies have said.

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which are primarily being used in developed countries, have both been shown to be about 95% effective in protecting against COVID-19 in studies.

As of April 2, some 34 million people in China have received the full two doses of Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.

Globally, public health experts have said that any vaccine that is 50% effective would be useful, and many governments have been eager to use Chinese vaccines as rich countries around the world have snapped up shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines urgently needed by developing countries.

“China has provided anti-pandemic material assistance to more than 160 countries and international organizations,” Wang said at a conference to promote the image of the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019.

    Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome questions how much Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has contributed to charity. The head of New York City’s Black Lives Matter chapter is calling for an investigation into BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors over a series of million-dollar real estate purchases she’s made. Cullors, 37, has reportedly purchased four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the U.S. alone, per New York Post, including property in a mostly white area of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles County for $1.4 million.