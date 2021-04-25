Indonesia says missing submarine has been found broken into pieces deep in the ocean

Ryan Pickrell
·3 min read
Indonesia submarine
An KRI Nanggala-402 submarine owned by Indonesia, the same model as the one that went missing on Wednesday. Alex Widojo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • The missing Indonesian submarine has been found, according to Indonesian military officials.

  • The vessel is reportedly deep in the ocean and broken into multiple pieces.

  • "It can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," one official said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Indonesia submarine that went missing this week has been found shattered into several pieces deep in the ocean, the Indonesian military said Sunday.

"We received underwater pictures that are confirmed as the parts of the submarine," Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said. The photos were taken by an underwater robot deployed from a Singaporean vessel, according to the Associated Press.

The Indonesian military, supported by international assets, has been searching tirelessly for the KRI Nanggala 402 and its crew since it disappeared north of the island of Bali during a training exercise Wednesday.

Search teams found an oil slick suggesting a possible fuel tank rupture early in the search, and then more recently, they discovered items that appeared to have come from inside the vessel, such as prayer rug pieces, a bottle of periscope lubricant, part of a coolant pipe, and a torpedo component

"With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,'" Indonesian Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at a press conference Saturday.

At that press event, Margono also revealed that a sonar scan detected an object believed to be the missing submarine at a depth of almost 2,790 feet. At that depth, which is well beyond the vessel's maximum depth, the hull of the submarine would not have been able to withstand the crushing water pressure.

On Sunday, Margono announced that the submarine had been found and confirmed the previous day's assumptions.

"The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked," Margono said Sunday, according to Reuters.

"Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," Tjahjanto said. The submarine was carrying 53 passengers at the time it disappeared.

The loss of KRI Nanggala 402 and all 53 lives on board puts this deadly tragedy among some of history's worst submarine disasters, incidents like the sinking of ARA San Juan and the loss of 44 Argentine sailors just a few years ago.

"All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Sunday, sending his condolences to families of the sailors lost aboard the sunken submarine.

Although there are theories, such as a power failure preventing the submarine from resurfacing after experiencing some sort of emergency situation, it is unclear exactly what happened to the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine at this time.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • AOC says Biden has ‘exceeded expectations’ for progressives

    AOC told town hall she had expected a ‘much more conservative administration’

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. His resignation, which was expected, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey. Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia's neighbour Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • A man who attacked Appalachian Trail hikers with a machete has been found not guilty by reason of insanity

    James Jordan killed one hiker with his machete and repeatedly stabbed a woman. She survived by playing dead and walking 6 miles for help.

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

    Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling. "Californians want better and deserve better from their government," Jenner said in a statement posted on social media. "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor," she said.

  • France opens terror probe after police worker killed

    An anti-terrorism investigation has been launched in France after a police administrative worker was fatally stabbed near Paris on Friday.The attacker, identified as a Tunisian national living in France, is said to have stabbed the women in the throat as she walked into a police station. According to a source, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Greatest" during the assault before being shot dead by police officers at the scene. President Emmanuel Macron identified the victim as Stephanie and said the nation stood by her family's side.He tweeted: "We will stop at nothing in our resolute fight against Islamist terrorism."France has seen multiple terror attacks in recent years that have killed about 250 people.Friday’s incident came six months after a Chechen teenager beheaded a schoolteacher near Paris. Macron has expressed increasing concern over radicalisation - often non-violent - within Muslim communities.

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Biden failure to overturn Trump border rule leading to rise in attacks against asylum seekers, activists warn

    ‘The United States cannot use the pandemic as a pretext to shirk international obligations to refugees’

  • Pérez Family Foundation launches second round of grants for Miami-Dade arts programs

    More than $1.5 million in grants for local cultural organizations is up for grabs

  • Brazil cuts environment budget despite climate summit pledge

    At a climate summit, President Bolsonaro had promised to boost spending and tackle deforestation.

  • Why did police fatally shoot Andrew Brown Jr.? Family seeks answers as Sheriff asks for patience

    Brown, a 42-year-old Black man and father of 7, was shot and killed on Wednesday while deputies were attempting to arrest him.

  • Labour's Hartlepool candidate accused of 'desperate' approach over St George's cross posters

    Labour's candidate in the Hartlepool by-election has been accused of "desperate" tactics to win back "Red Wall" voters by handing out St George's cross flyers to put in their windows. Posters handed out late last week wished voters "Happy St George's Day from Dr Paul Williams and the Labour team". The flyers said: "Display this poster with pride in your window. Please enjoy St George's Day in a Covid-secure way, helping us all defeat the virus together." Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, who was campaigning in the seat, said: "This Metropolitan elite Labour party is insulting the intelligence of Northern voters by thinking that they will support Labour by just putting a St George's flag on a leaflet. This won't change the mind of voters about Labour's patriotism." Richard Tice, the leader of the Reform Party, which is standing a candidate in the by-election, described the leaflets as a "last desperate throw of the dice by Labour's Paul Williams". Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has been criticised by the Left for trying to move Labour in a more patriotic direction by focusing more on British values and the union flag. Former shadow cabinet ministers Clive Lewis and Richard Burgeon have warned that the plan risks alienating young and black and minority ethnic voters. However, some of the party's former MPs defended the strategy. Gareth Snell, the ex-MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, told The Guardian that people should realise how critical some of the issues were for some voters and that patriotism should not be conflated with xenophobia. "I don't think some of the criticism that came out... that suggested that this is just a move towards nationalism is fair at all because there is a clear and distinct difference between patriotism and nationalism," he said. "Clement Attlee and Denis Healey both wore uniforms and took pride in their country, and no one would consider them nationalists." The flyers inevitably drew comparison with the row at the Rochester by-election in 2014 when the Labour MP Emily Thornberry, now the shadow trade secretary, posted an image of a flag-draped house on Twitter with the caption: "Image from Rochester". Ms Thornberry was forced to quit the shadow Cabinet at the time and admitted she had "made a mistake" and apologised "if she had upset or insulted anybody". A Labour spokesman said: "Paul and the campaign team were proud to celebrate St George's Day and enjoyed a sunny day having lots of positive conversations with voters."