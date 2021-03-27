Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments

FILE PHOTO: Mass vaccination program for Green Zone Tourism in Sanur, Bali
Agustinus Beo Da Costa
·2 min read

By Agustinus Beo Da Costa

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia expects a slowdown in COVID-19 inoculations next month as India delays shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines, its health minister said on Saturday.

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by Serum Institute of India (SII), prioritising domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported earlier this week.

India's move will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries including Indonesia are supposed to get doses from SII.

Indonesia, which is suffering one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, was scheduled to receive 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX programme on March 22 and 7.8 million doses next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing.

"This definitely will affect (the vaccination process) because in April we only have around 7 million doses from Sinovac," Budi said, referring to the Chinese maker of rival vaccines which has also been supplying Indonesia.

As Indonesia is injecting around 500,000 doses per day, the supply for April will be used within around two weeks, he added.

Indonesia had received 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the start of the month and had started their rollout this week.

Southeast Asia's biggest country launched its immunisation programme in January and aims to reach 181.5 million people within a year.

As of Saturday, roughly 3.2 million people had been fully vaccinated, official data showed. Some 1.49 million people have been infected in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic and more than 40,000 killed.

"We are still lobbying GAVI in the hope of securing even a small number of doses from AstraZeneca in April," Budi said.

He said GAVI, an alliance of countries, companies and charities that promotes vaccination, had indicated to the government that shipments may resume in May but this was not yet certain.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union: The Times

    Under the agreement the EU will remove its threat to ban the export of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Britain, it added. In return, the British government will agree to forgo some long-term supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that had been due to be exported from a factory in Holland run by AstraZeneca's subcontractor Halix, the newspaper reported. However, the EU has never threatened a ban on the export of vaccines, but has only said it could block on a case-by-case basis specific vaccine shipments to countries with higher vaccination rates or that do not export vaccines to the EU.

  • FDA panel rejects Pfizer's arthritis drug as too risky

    U.S. health advisers sharply criticized an experimental arthritis drug Thursday, saying that it was too risky, even with limits on its use. The expert panel for the Food and Drug Administration voted 19-1 that the drug's modest benefits don’t outweigh its considerable risks, even with proposed measures to restrict who gets the medicine. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of the drug, called tanezumab, to treat pain from moderate to severe arthritis in the hips and knees.

  • "Unbelievable" bureaucracy plagues Germany's COVID vaccination drive

    Mistrust in a vaccine driven by government hesitancy and EU-wide shortages are only the tip of an iceberg threatening to sink Germany's COVID response.

  • Sachin Tendulkar: India cricket legend tests positive for Covid-19

    Tendulkar, 47, shares his diagnosis as India grapples with a huge surge in coronavirus infections.

  • Vaccines haven't cured loneliness in New York nursing homes

    Vaccines have begun saving lives in New York's nursing homes, but they haven't yet cured another crisis caused by the pandemic: loneliness. Persistently high rates of COVID-19 have left the majority of the state's nursing homes off limits to visitors, despite relaxed guidance meant to help reopen them. A little more than half of the state’s 616 nursing homes were ineligible for indoor visits in mid-March, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

  • Exclusive: Novavax delays EU vaccine supply deal amid production problems - source

    Novavax is delaying signing a contract to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, an EU official involved in the talks told Reuters, as the U.S. biotech company warned it was struggling to source some raw materials. Prolonging the talks might further complicate the EU's vaccination plans as the bloc had planned to sign a deal early this year for at least 100 million doses of Novavax's vaccine, with an option for another 100 million. Informally, a Novavax executive had said a slow pace in negotiations was warranted because the company was having production problems, the EU official said.

  • 'Heartbreaking': Republicans slam Biden for migrant influx, while Democrats call on Biden to quickly move children to sponsors

    Republicans and Democrats have called the situation on the border a “crisis,” a term the White House has refused to use.

  • To nap, or not to nap? That is CJ McCollum's question on trade deadline day

    The Blazers guard wants a pregame nap but doesn't want to miss any of the NBA trade deadline action.

  • Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada

    Moderna informed Canadian officials that the delay was due to a "backlog in its quality assurance process", Anita Anand said, adding that the company assured the remaining doses will be shipped no later than Thursday next week. Canada was set to receive 846,000 doses from Moderna this week, of which 255,600 were delivered on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters. "Once Moderna's final quality assurance process has been completed, the doses will be released for shipment."

  • Serbia starts COVID-19 vaccinations at migrant camps

    Serbia began vaccinating its migrant population on Friday to curb the coronavirus from spreading in refugee camps where social distancing is a challenge. Currently around 6,000 migrants, mainly from the Middle East and central Asia, are in Serbia, mostly in 16 government-operated camps and cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. So far, enough of the AztraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to give 570 migrants their first dose.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Time to push boundaries in ODI decider – England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler

    The onus is on the tourists to make the running in Pune after losing the Test leg 3-1 and the Twenty20s 3-2.

  • India tells overseas vaccine buyers it has to prioritise local needs

    India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge and had told international buyers of its decision. Reports that India will delay deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to a global programme to inoculate poorer countries triggered alarm on Thursday, with the head of Africa's disease control agency describing the continent as "helpless". India has exported 60.5 million doses, more than the number of inoculations conducted at home, and says there is no outright ban on exports.

  • US gives $15 million to Palestinians to deal with COVID-19

    The United States said Thursday it is giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp reversal from the Trump administration which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting, saying the money from the U.S. Agency for International Development will support Catholic Relief Services' “COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza.” “This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

    Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. "Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement. "Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added.

  • Kendall Jenner Jokes That Mom Kris Jenner's KUWTK Tweet 'Looks Like a Pregnancy Announcement'

    The hilarious exchange happened as the family live-tweeted Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

  • The best way to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, according to chefs

    From the right ratio of peanut butter and jam to which flavor jelly to use, chefs told Insider their top tips for making a perfect PB&J at home.

  • From $15 million to $0: As racial tensions simmered, Trump administration sought to defund DOJ 'peacemaker' unit

    Trump's budget tried to zero out the $15 million of DOJ's Community Relations Service, which works on the nation's most intense flashpoints on race.

  • Volunteers break rank to raise doubts in trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine

    Some of those volunteering in a trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine have broken rank and conducted go-it-alone amateur "citizen experiments" that they say raise concerns about the shot's efficacy. A group of participants in the trial of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, have been running antibody and other tests to try to evaluate the shot, and sharing their experiences. The break-away group is led by trial volunteer Andrey Krinitsky, who is not a scientist.

  • See Meghan Markle’s Email To The Palace About The Kate Middleton Crying Story

    Reporter Omid Scobie revealed what Meghan allegedly wrote when trying to get the Palace to correct false reports she made Kate cry.