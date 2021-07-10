Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

NINIEK KARMINI
·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands tanks of oxygen.

Today, the Southeast Asia country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.

A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health devices arrived from Singapore on Friday, followed by another 1,000 ventilators from Australia, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.

Beside those donations, Indonesia plans to buy 36,000 tons of oxygen and 10,000 concentrators — devices that generate oxygen — from neighboring Singapore, Pandjaitan said.

He said he is in touch with China and other potential oxygen sources. The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates also have offered help.

“We recognize the difficult situation Indonesia currently finds itself in with a surge of COVID cases,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. In addition to sending vaccines, the U.S. is working to increase assistance for Indonesia’s broader COVID-19 response efforts, she said, without elaborating.

Overall, Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has reported more than 2.4 million infections and 64,631 fatalities from COVID-19. Those figures are widely believed to be a vast undercount due to low testing and poor tracing measures. Indonesia reported the highest toll of 1,040 deaths on Wednesday and nearly 39,000 confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday.

Hospitals are swamped, with growing numbers of the ill dying in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care.

On Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, hospitals began setting up makeshift intensive care units in mid-June. Many patients are waiting for days to be admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out onto sidewalks for those lucky enough to get them, while others have been told they have to find their own.

Emergency rooms at a public hospital in Bandung city closed earlier this week after running out of oxygen amid panic buying fueled by soaring infections in the West Java provincial capital, said Yaya Mulyana, the city’s deputy mayor.

“Panicked people bought oxygen tanks even though they didn’t need them yet,” Mulyana said. “That has led to oxygen supplies running out.”

At one hospital in Yogyakarta, in central Java, 63 COVID-19 patients died in one day -- 33 of them during an outage of its central liquid oxygen supply, though the hospital had switched to using oxygen cylinders, spokesman Banu Hermawan said.

Indonesia donated 3,400 oxygen cylinders and concentrators to India when a brutal outbreak ravaged the country. As its own cases surged, Jakarta then canceled a plan to send another 2,000 oxygen concentrators to India in late June.

The daily need for oxygen has reached 1,928 tons a day. The country’s total available production capacity is 2,262 tons a day, according to government data.

“I asked for 100% of oxygen go to medical purposes first, meaning that all industrial allocations must be transferred to medical,” said Pandjaitan, the government minister. “We are racing against time, we have to work fast.”

Given the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant, he warned that Indonesia could face a worst-case scenario with 50,000 cases a day. The next two weeks will be critical, he said.

The Ministry of Industry responded by issuing a decree that all oxygen supplies be sent to hospitals overflowing with coronavirus patients, and asked industry players to cooperate.

Oxygen is used in making many products, including textiles, plastics and vehicles. Oil refiners, chemical manufacturers and steel makers also use it. But industry leaders have fallen in line in supporting government efforts to maximize supplies for hospitals.

The government has redirected oxygen supplies from industrial plants in Morowali in Central Sulawesi, Balikpapan on Borneo island, and Belawan and Batam on Sumatra islands, Pandjaitan said. Smaller oxygen industries have also been directed to produce pharmaceutical oxygen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN extends humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, ending U.S.-Russia conflict

    The United Nations Security Council voted on Friday to reauthorize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the only one available, the Wall Street Journal reports.Driving the news: The vote will allow for the border to remain open for a minimum of 12 months. Russia agreed to a last-minute compromise with the United States despite its initial opposition, which officials say signals that it is possible for the two countries to continue cooperating, CNN note

  • 'Fight for vaccine': Thais snap up shots in seconds via Shopee sale

    A hospital in Thailand taking reservations this week for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was sold out in minutes - after offering shots via e-commerce platform Shopee. With a worsening outbreak and worries about the efficacy of vaccines offered locally, appetite has quickly grown in Thailand for mRNA vaccines, which aren't available until near the end of the year.

  • Philips CPAP, ventilator machine recalls leave patients unsure what to do

    Philips says foam inside the device may give off dangerous gas or break down into potentially dangerous tiny particles, which can be ingested.

  • Philippines relaxes COVID-19 curbs to allow children outdoors

    The Philippines on Friday loosened coronavirus restrictions to allow children out of their homes so they can return to parks, playgrounds, and hiking trails in the capital region and some other provinces after a slowdown in infections. Children aged five and above, who were previously confined indoors, will also be permitted to go to outdoor tourist sites and dining establishments, and play non-contact sports outside, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of jobs losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.

  • Cuba sets new COVID-19 record with over 6,000 daily cases and 28 deaths

    COVID-19 cases in Cuba soared to a record 6,422 on Friday, nearly twice the number registered just a few days ago, while deaths reached 28 as the island struggles to contain the virus in high-transmission areas and in the capital Havana.

  • 5 delicious recipes from TikTok that are a garlic lover’s dream

    Chefs on TikTok have come up with a wide variety of creative dishes where garlic is the star ingredient.

  • Singapore sends medical aid to help Indonesia's COVID fight

    Singapore has provided medical supplies and equipment to Indonesia to assist the neighbouring country's battle against a surge in COVID-19 infections.

  • Arab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID pandemic

    Several countries promised to help Tunisia fight the coronavirus on Friday as the north African country recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies. President Kais Saied said in a statement that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had pledged to send vaccinations and whatever medical equipment Tunisia needed. After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is now grappling with a rise in infections.

  • Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

    A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was hand a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges. Leonid Teyf, 59, of Raleigh, and his wife, Tatiana, 43, also will forfeit nearly $6 million in assets, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Leonid Teyf will be deported after he completes his sentence, authorities said.

  • DR Congo: Measles vaccines missed because of Covid focus

    The WHO warns of potential outbreaks in countries like DR Congo, while the focus is on Covid-19.

  • Parson vetting gas tax hike approved by Missouri lawmakers

    Missouri lawmakers agreed to raise the state’s gas tax for the first time in 25 years during their 2021 session, but Gov. Mike Parson has not signed the bill amid concerns about its constitutionality under the state’s Hancock Amendment.

  • Amazon's incredible weekend sales are here — shop the best deals sitewide, starting at just $5

    It's time to nab deep discounts on Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Xbox, Cuisinart, iRobot, Shark and so much more.

  • 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the US are now in unvaccinated people, CDC head says

    And cases and hospitalizations are up in areas where vaccination rates are low, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

  • More condo collapse victims recovered, bringing death toll to 79

    The confirmed death toll in the Surfside, Florida, condo building collapse rose on Friday to 79. Officials said 53 victims have been identified, and another 61 people are potentially unaccounted for. Watch their Friday evening news briefing.

  • The mood ring of makeup is finally back in stock: This magic Givenchy lipstick 'turns into the perfect shade for your lips'

    It's black in the tube, but rolls on to reveal a customized hue based on your unique pH level and skin tone. Grab it while it's still in stock!

  • Russia reports highest daily COVID-19 case rise since early January

    Russia reported 25,766 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 2, as authorities struggled to suppress a surge in infections blamed on the more contagious Delta variant. Demand for vaccination had been tepid, but authorities say it has now picked up significantly. "Ideally, given vaccination is the only way to effectively fight the pandemic, we'd like everyone to be vaccinated one way or another," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

  • Britney Spears' Dad Says He's "Very Concerned" About The "Dangerous Rhetoric" Against Him

    The comments came in a new filing expressing Jamie Spears' opposition to paying for additional security for one of his daughter's other conservators.View Entire Post ›

  • Fire lookouts: The US Forest Service lookouts watching for fires

    In remote towers, US Forest Service lookouts act as an early warning system for forest fires.

  • Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

    Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged. Militia attacks have only been increasing against the U.S. in military bases in both Iraq and Syria.

  • Northwest heat wave "virtually impossible" without climate change, study says

    Scientists say if Earth keeps warming on the current trajectory, heat waves of this magnitude will no longer be 1-in-1,000-year events — they will happen once every 5 to 10 years.