Indonesia Stocks Near Correction in Shift to Cheaper Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks were on track to enter a technical correction on Tuesday as investors looked to cash out from one of Asia’s hottest markets for 2022 in search of cheaper values elsewhere.

The Jakarta Composite Index slid as much as 1.8%, extending declines from a record notched on Sept. 13 to more than 10%. Financial and health-care stocks were among the worst performers on the gauge.

The abrupt shift comes after the nation’s stocks had become Asia’s best performing index just months prior thanks to a global surge in commodity prices. However, growing concerns about valuations as well as a warmer-than-expected winter hurting energy prices have raised caution among investors in recent weeks.

Indonesia’s “fundamentals remain strong but other Asian markets might attract buyers due to cheap valuations with higher earnings-per-share growth,” said Andre Benas, head of research at BCA Sekuritas.

The gauge is currently trading at about 13 times forward earnings, higher than multiples for its peers in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Asian funds had been already starting to pull back on the country’s equities sector while increasing exposure to northern markets like Taiwan and Hong Kong from as early as November, according to HSBC Holdings Plc. In December, foreign investors sold $1.3 billion worth of shares, the most since November 2017, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

