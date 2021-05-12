Indonesia study finds China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective in medical staff

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at a district health facility as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta
·2 min read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine was 98% effective at preventing death and 96% effective at preventing hospitalisation among a group of inoculated Indonesian medical staff, a study conducted by the country's health ministry has found.

The findings were based on data from 120,000 healthcare workers in Jakarta who had received the vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara told a briefing on Wednesday.

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, have produced varying results globally, but Pandji said the study found it also prevented symptomatic COVID-19 in 94% of the group.

"We see data from the taskforce that the incidence of morbidity and mortality for health workers tends to decrease," health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said at the news conference.

Separately, data from the Indonesian Medical Association showed the number of doctors dying from COVID-19 has dropped significantly since Indonesia’s vaccine rollout began this year.

In January, 64 doctors died due to the respiratory disease, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, but that figure halved in February, and dropped to eight last month.

The promising findings come after Indonesia's phase 3 trials showed the vaccine was 65% effective. Trials in Turkey showed it was 91.25% effective, while researchers in Brazil said it was 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic infections. [L1N2JP1GO]

CoronaVac is efficacious in preventing COVID-19 in adults under 60, but some quality data on the risk of serious adverse effects was lacking, World Health Organization experts found.

Indonesia has pushed hard to shore up vaccine deals to inoculate its large population but so far has largely relied on the Chinese vaccine due to global supply issues.

Almost 9 million people have been fully inoculated so far, according to the health ministry, with Indonesia aiming to vaccinate 181 million people by January, 2022.

Indonesia has suffered the highest number of cases and deaths from Sars-CoV-2 in Southeast Asia, with more than 1.7 million confirmed infections and 45,090 deaths, with the nation’s healthcare workers hard hit by the virus.

As of April 22, at least 900 Indonesian healthcare workers had died from COVID-19, according to Lapor-Covid-19, an independent coronavirus data initiative.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • China's Sinovac vaccine may be better than previously thought: It was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a real-world study, Indonesian officials said

    Sinovac's vaccine, Coronavac, was 98% effective at preventing death in health workers, Indonesian officials said. This is better than previously thought.

  • China Sinovac Shot Seen Highly Effective in Real World Study

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine is wiping out Covid-19 among health workers in Indonesia, an encouraging sign for the dozens of developing countries reliant on the controversial Chinese shot, which performed far worse than western vaccines in clinical trials.Indonesia tracked 128,290 health workers in capital city Jakarta from January to March and found that the vaccine protected 98% of them from death and 96% from hospitalization as soon as seven days after the second dose, Pandji Dhewantara, a Health Ministry official who oversaw the study, said in a Wednesday press conference.Dhewantara also said that 94% of the workers had been protected against symptomatic infection -- an extraordinary result that goes beyond what was measured in the shot’s numerous clinical trials. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin earlier revealed a smaller version of the study involving 25,374 people in a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg that had the same effectiveness data for hospitalization and infection. Protection against death was 100% in the smaller group.“We see a very, very drastic drop,” in hospitalizations and deaths among medical workers, Sadikin said. It’s not known what strain of the coronavirus Sinovac’s shot worked against in Indonesia, but the country has not flagged any major outbreaks driven by variants of concern.The data adds to signs out of Brazil that the Sinovac shot is more effective than it proved in the testing phase, which was beset by divergent efficacy rates and questions over data transparency. Results from its biggest Phase III trial in Brazil put the shot known as CoronaVac’s efficacy at just above 50%, the lowest among all first-generation Covid vaccines.A spokesman for Sinovac in Beijing said the company cannot comment on the Indonesian study until it acquires more details.The Indonesian study compared vaccinated against non-vaccinated people to derive the estimated effectiveness. The median age of the participants is 31 years old.In a separate interview with Bloomberg Tuesday, Sinovac’s chief executive officer Yin Weidong defended the disparity in clinical data around the shot, and said there was growing evidence CoronaVac is performing better when applied in the real world.Places That Use Sinovac’s ShotBut the real-world examples also show that the Sinovac shot’s ability to quell outbreaks requires the vast majority of people to be vaccinated, a scenario that developing countries with poor health infrastructure and limited access to shots cannot reach quickly. In the Indonesian health worker study, and another in a Brazilian town of 45,000 people called Serrana, nearly 100% of people studied were fully vaccinated, with serious illness and deaths dropping after they were inoculated.In contrast, Chile saw a resurgent outbreak after vaccinating over a third of the population of 19 million -- one of the fastest rates in the world, but not fast enough to stop the spread of the aggressive variant sweeping Latin America.“The earliest group of people vaccinated in Chile are old people. Less than 15 million of doses given to Chile means only 7 million people can get our shots. That equals to only 36% of a population of 19 million,” said Yin. “It’s normal that the country sees a resurgence of infections as social activities increase among the younger people who are mainly not inoculated.”Among people vaccinated with CoronaVac in Chile, 89% were protected from serious Covid that requires intensive care, said Yin.The vaccine’s protection is likely to vary from place to place due to virus variants, but Sinovac’s shot appears to be holding up well against the new mutations of concern, he said.A key question for all Covid vaccines is whether they can prevent or deter actual transmission of the virus. Yin said Tuesday that Sinovac does not yet know if its shot -- a traditional inactivated vaccine -- can stop or reduce the virus from being contracted in the first place, but the fact it is preventing serious illness and death is more important.The mRNA shot developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. has been shown to be over 90% effective in preventing transmission in Israel.While non-mRNA vaccines are unlikely to be that effective in preventing transmission, the growing body of evidence that Sinovac’s shot works is a boon to China’s mission of supplying the developing world in a bid to increase its influence and standing. It’s also somewhat of a vindication amid criticism that Chinese vaccine developers disclosed less data and were less transparent about severe adverse events compared with western companies.“The results from real world application and the scientific data we have from clinical trials will allow the world to judge our vaccine comprehensively,” said Yin. “We encourage our partners and governments in countries where our vaccine is being used to release such data as soon as possible.”Indonesia was one of the earliest countries to place its bets on a Chinese vaccine. In January, President Joko Widodo became the first major world leader to receive the Sinovac shot in a bid to quell skepticism at home and abroad. Since then, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has administered more than 22 million doses, mostly Sinovac, as it seeks to reach herd immunity for its 270-million strong population by year-end.“The minimum efficacy rate should be above 50%, so beyond that, the best vaccine is the one you can get as soon as possible, as every shot given can prevent deaths,” Health Minister Sadikin said. “It isn’t only about getting the highest efficacy rate, but inoculating people quickly.”What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTakeWhile neighboring Malaysia and Thailand are seeing a resurgence in cases, Indonesia’s rate of new infections and deaths has stabilized since a January peak. But with its massive population still mostly unprotected, the upcoming Eid holiday could cause cases to rebound by as much as 60% as people gather with family and travel home despite government restrictions, Sadikin warned.Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, said that the ability of vaccines to control a disease can be higher in the real world than when measured in clinical trials.“In my experience, we often fail to predict the overall impact of vaccines, something that can only be seen in the real world after widespread use,” she said. “Reducing the bulk of disease is not only essential to save lives but also to reduce the chances of problematic variants appearing.”(Updates with detail from expanded study from Indonesia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mexico says U.S. to share AstraZeneca vaccine after testing

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines it was not using to other countries once they have been tested. Millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a U.S. plant that had a contamination issue that were previously shipped to Mexico were deemed safe and approved by two regulators, Mexico's deputy health minister said last month.

  • Soccer-Chelsea's Champions League push hit by loss to Arsenal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Chelsea slipped up in their push for a Champions League spot when they lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday with Emile Smith Rowe's first-half goal settling the London derby after a defensive mix-up by the hosts. The visitors capitalised on a wayward back pass by Chelsea's Jorginho to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who scrambled back to palm it off the line. The ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who cut it back for Smith Rowe to score in the 16th minute.

  • Why Is Re-Entering the Workforce So Hard on Moms?

    As mothers look to return to work post-pandemic, they're facing more significant challenges than ever — here's what would help.

  • U.S. schools fight to keep students in class amid fear of a dropout surge

    Many educators are doing everything they can to track down students who stopped showing up for class during the pandemic. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villareal spoke to one student who managed to get back on track and is set to graduate after getting help from his principal.

  • 'We needed this': Jews of color in US come together for first 'Shabbaton' conference

    The first Jewish People of Color National Shabbaton will be held virtually beginning Friday, with programming aimed at education and resilience.

  • U.S. companies, not the government, have most to fear from China’s digital yuan

    When China began rolling out tests of its new digital yuan, many observers feared that the central bank-issued digital currency posed a threat to the U.S. dollar's role as the world's reserve currency and preferred medium of exchange. But the real threat may be to America's private sector.

  • France vows tougher punishment for those who attack police

    The chilling words were scrawled on photos of three police officers in their uniforms posted last month on a wall in a Grenoble suburb, in southwest France. To French police, feeling endangered and disrespected, this is just one more sign of an upsurge in violence targeting them and making it harder to keep France safe. A police officer was shot to death last week on a routine check at a street corner frequented by drug dealers in the historic district of Avignon, a southern tourist mecca.

  • Novavax CEO on vaccine timeline: It’s taking us longer than expected

    Novavax delayed its timeline for ramping up the company's COVID-19 vaccine production until the latter half of 2021. Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Mexico to start late-stage clinical trial for China's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico plans to start a late-stage clinical trial this month for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China using similar technology to shots from Moderna and Pfizer, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. The phase III trial for the shot from China's Walvax Biotechnology using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology will start on May 30 and involve 6,000 volunteers, Ebrard said in a Tweet.

  • Brazil chief health regulator disagrees with president on vaccines, masks

    BRASÍLIA (Reuters) -Brazil's chief health regulator on Tuesday said President Jair Bolsonaro's past skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines contradicts his agency's position and public statements, stressing the need immunize the population to contain the pandemic. Testifying before a Senate committee investigating the Brazilian federal government's handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, Antonio Barra Torres, head of health regulator Anvisa, also disagreed with Bolsonaro on masks and social distancing. "We understand, contrary to what you just read, that the vaccination policy is essential," he told a senator asking about Bolsonaro's past public remarks downplaying the usefulness of vaccines.

  • Blinken stresses US resolve in call with Russian diplomat

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that the Biden administration will not waver in responding to aggression from Moscow in the United States or elsewhere. The State Department said Blinken made that point in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before what will be their first face-to-face talks next week on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland.

  • Former Man Utd star Antonio Valencia announces retirement

    Former Ecuador and Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia on Wednesday announced his retirement from football.

  • China issues total ban on synthetic cannabinoids

    China on Tuesday said it will add all synthetic cannabinoids to its list of banned drugs, in what it described as a first in the world, to curb their manufacturing, trafficking and abuse. It is the second time that Chinese authorities have imposed a class-wide ban on a substance, after all fentanyl-related drugs were controlled in 2019. Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made chemicals that act on the same brain receptors as the main active ingredient in marijuana.

  • 2 Hong Kong robbers attempted to pull off a $25 million heist - with a transparent blue water gun

    The robbers tried to rob a finance company in Hong Kong's Sheung Shui Town, but the employees quickly noticed they were carrying a water gun.

  • Brazil to vaccinate athletes, coaches for Tokyo Olympics

    Brazil's government is set to start delivering COVID-19 vaccines to athletes, coaches, referees and accredited media headed for the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a news conference Tuesday that Brazil will get 4,050 doses of the Pfizer shot and another 8,000 from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. Later at a congressional hearing Queiroga said those going to Japan would get the Pfizer shot, while the Sinovac shots would be sent to the country's national immunization program as part of the arrangement.

  • Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

    Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night. Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two straight clutch wins during the playoff push. Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.

  • Factbox: The EU's proposed COVID-19 travel certificate

    European Union governments met on Tuesday to discuss progress on a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. * A COVID certificate would be handed out for free by health authorities in EU countries to people who received a vaccine, had a negative test or are immune, having recovered from COVID. * No one will be obliged to use the EU certificate, the European Parliament says.

  • China hit back at NASA's chief for saying it failed to meet 'responsible standards' in letting a rocket fall uncontrolled back to Earth

    China was criticized because a big chunk of the Long March 5B rocket, which took off on April 29, made an uncontrolled reentry on Sunday.