Indonesia Tycoon Teams Up With Bukalapak for Online Grocery Push

Yoolim Lee and David Ramli
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tycoon Chairul Tanjung’s CT Corp. conglomerate is teaming up with internet company PT Bukalapak.com for an online grocery venture as e-commerce gains ground in Indonesia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Closely held CT Corp.’s supermarket unit PT Trans Retail Indonesia is driving the push with Bukalapak, and private equity firm Growtheum Capital Partners is joining the pact, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. The companies will together invest 1 trillion rupiah ($70 million) into the venture called AlloFresh, with Trans Retail owning 55%, Bukalapak 35% and Growtheum 10%, they said.

The pact opens a new revenue source for both Trans Retail and e-commerce company Bukalapak, which has lost more than half its value since raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s largest public offering last year. Indonesia is the largest market in Southeast Asia’s booming digital economy, where e-commerce is drawing tens of millions of new users online.

AlloFresh customers will be able to order groceries through a mobile app and its website or by scanning items inside the physical store, the people said. The items will be packed and delivered by ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings Ltd., a business partner of AlloFresh, they said. About 10 million mom-and-pop stores that Bukalapak serves will also be able to order groceries from AlloFresh, they said.

Representatives for Bukalapak and Growtheum declined to comment, while officials at Trans Retail weren’t immediately reachable during a public holiday in Indonesia.

It’s not the first time the three companies are teaming up to capitalize on Indonesia’s fast-growing online market. Bukalapak and Growtheum were among companies that participated in a rights issue of PT Allo Bank Indonesia, a digital bank owned by Tanjung.

Growtheum was founded last year by Amit Kunal, a former managing director and head of private equity in Southeast Asia at GIC Pte, and his partners.

Allo Bank’s Major Holders Agree for 3-Year Share Lock-Up Period

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Russian central bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank has ordered professional stock market participants to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities from Monday morning, an internal document showed. The document was published by ACI Russia, the national organisation of Russian financial market specialists. Two financial market sources confirmed to Reuters that the document had been sent to brokers by the central bank.

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely get it wrong

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Elite investors have formed a quiet consensus: 2022 is going to be very, very ugly for the stock market

    In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's on the verge of a washout, CoStar is undergoing a mass exodus, and Bumble staffers fume over equity.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Consider After Their Sharp Declines This Year

    After a stumbling start to 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is still trading well into correction territory. The tech-heavy market index is down 14%, highlighting the punishment many tech stocks have endured recently. Of course, many growth tech stocks have been slammed even worse during this period.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock With Analyst-Predicted 48% Upside Is a Screaming Buy

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are having a forgettable year so far. From the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to Nvidia's abandoned acquisition of Arm and the market giving a thumbs-down to Nvidia's latest quarterly results, a lot has been going on that has dented investors' confidence. Nvidia stock sports a price target of $400 at the high end, which would translate into 70% upside from its close on Feb. 22.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • Warren Buffett calls out a spike in deceptive earnings, bemoans a lack of bargains, and trumpets Berkshire Hathaway's 'Four Giants' in his shareholder letter

    The investor touted Berkshire's enormous scale and tax contributions, and eulogized the boss of one of the conglomerate's businesses.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

    Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The conglomerate used these profits to pamper shareholders. At $27.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway sets a new annual record in terms of share buyback program since 2018, when the conglomerate became aggressive in terms of share repurchase.

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • These 3 Income ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Investors looking for good, reliable income can get the job done right with a collection of only three funds.

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Even This Skeptic Is Buying

    Users of blockchain-based digital currencies are starting to shop for lower costs and supported usage.