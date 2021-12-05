Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 13
Map of Indonesia locating Mount Seberu, which erupted on Saturday
Map of Indonesia locating Mount Seberu, which erupted on Saturday
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
Residents fled in terror as Mount Semeru, a volcano on the Indonesian island of Java, spewed a gigantic plume of ash for the second time in a year.
As thermometers continue to display unusually high temperatures for the month of December across the contiguous United States, the states outside of the lower 48 are facing extreme weather situations of their own, from blizzard warnings in Hawaii this weekend to record-shattering low temperatures and blizzard warnings in Alaska. Amid the West's wacky month of record-breaking warmth, record-breaking rain and record-breaking snowlessness, Alaska had its month for the history books, albeit in a ver
A potent storm is set to approach the rain-weary Northwest early next week, dumping rain and snow on the region. This can be both hazardous and helpful as the West suffers from extreme drought and the far Northwest remains waterlogged from previous storms. "After having over 10 inches of rain during the month of November, yet another storm is set to bring more rain to Seattle Sunday night into Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. The Emerald City reported 10.26 inches o
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is now in its 10th week of destructive eruptions, and experts say there is no sign that it will slow down anytime soon. The volcano has left neighborhoods enveloped in a sea of ash, and its persistent lava flows have bulldozed entire properties. The volcano went through an "intense" period of activity on Wednesday following a 30-hour lull, Euronews reported. More than 341 earthquakes were reported by the National Geographic Institute of
A U.S. system will brush the Prairies with some snow to start the weekend, but with a sharp divide between northern and southern communities.
The ocean is clearly rising with every king tide an exclamation point on the urgency of seal level rise.
She was in for a rare surprise.
A change in the prevailing weather pattern offers hope for some much-needed rain in Southern California, with above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures forecast.
Umbrellas, if not arks, are needed in the Pacific Northwest, while in the Rockies snow shovels are gathering cobwebs. Meteorologists attribute the latest batch of record-shattering weather extremes to a stuck jet stream and the effects of a La Nina weather pattern from cooling waters in the equatorial Pacific. It's still fall astronomically, but winter starts Dec. 1 for meteorologists.
Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay.
"East of the Rockies, more rain is falling, and it’s coming in more intense bursts. In the West, people are waiting longer to see any rain at all."
"No burn day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high," the AQMD said.
Residents saw a mysterious object streaking across the sky. But the mystery seems to have been solved.
The National Weather Service issued a warning from SLO County to Los Angeles.
Floods and landslides in British Columbia devastated livestock in ‘easily the costliest natural disaster in Canada’s history’ A cow is rescued from floodwaters last month but farmers returning to devastation on their land face a grimmer prospect. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters Floods and landslides that battered the Canadian province of British Columbia last month killed hundreds of thousands of farm animals and forced nearly 15,000 people from their homes, new figures revealed, as offici
New research has found that winters of low snow, or even no snow, could become a regular occurrence in California in as little as 35 years.
The video was filmed on December 1 and 2 at the summit, near the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFH Telescope) observatory.CFH Telescope representative, Mary Beth Laychak told Reuters in a message that there were no staff at the summit presently as they observe the area remotely from their Waimea offices.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare blizzard warning expecting at least 12 inches of snow with wind gusts at about 100mph at the Big Island summits on their Friday (December 3) weekend forecast.NWS added in a tweet that snowfall for the highest elevations (above 11,000 ft) in Hawaii is "fairly common."
A federal judge halted post-fire logging in the Willamette National Forest, as a lawsuit alleges that the Forest Service violated environmental laws.
Helium prospecting is picking up in north-central Montana with Canadian companies expanding south after years of development in Saskatchewan and Alberta.