Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 13

AccuWeather

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is now in its 10th week of destructive eruptions, and experts say there is no sign that it will slow down anytime soon. The volcano has left neighborhoods enveloped in a sea of ash, and its persistent lava flows have bulldozed entire properties. The volcano went through an "intense" period of activity on Wednesday following a 30-hour lull, Euronews reported. More than 341 earthquakes were reported by the National Geographic Institute of