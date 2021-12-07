Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru has left dozens dead and many more injured
The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed villages with hot ash and mud
Mount Semeru is the largest volcano on the island of Java. It is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.
