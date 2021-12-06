Indonesia volcano erupts again, rescue operations suspended
The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed villages with hot ash and mud
Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay.
Residents saw a mysterious object streaking across the sky. But the mystery seems to have been solved.
The county isn’t known for its earthquakes.
Residents fled in terror as Mount Semeru, a volcano on the Indonesian island of Java, spewed a gigantic plume of ash for the second time in a year.
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
AccuWeather forecasters are intently tracking a developing storm that could potentially bring a wintry mix to parts of the Northeast and steady rainfall along the Eastern Seaboard as the second week of December gets underway. Before this potent storm reaches the eastern United States, however, a separate event currently ongoing over the Great Lakes will continue to spread snowfall throughout the remainder of the weekend and into the early week across portions of the Midwest into southern Canada.
Gisele Bundchen emphasized the need to protect animals as she shared a video of herself saving a sea turtle trapped in a fishing net.
Helium prospecting is picking up in north-central Montana with Canadian companies expanding south after years of development in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
A potent storm is impacting the rain-weary Northwest early this week, dumping rain and snow on the region. This can be both hazardous and helpful as the West suffers from extreme drought and the far Northwest remains waterlogged from previous storms. "After having over 10 inches of rain during the month of November, yet another storm is bringing more rain to Seattle on Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. The Emerald City reported 10.26 inches of precipitation throughou
Weather is expected to have a genuine impact on Monday night's much-anticipated Week 13 game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
During a La Nina event, winds and currents near Australia are stronger, making for more warm water near Australia and cold water along South America.
The ocean is clearly rising with every king tide an exclamation point on the urgency of seal level rise.
The project is fiercely opposed by conservationists, who say it will dry up desert springs and seeps relied upon by Indigenous tribes and rare wildlife. Cadiz insists its plans won't harm springs in the area.
The couple haven't successfully raised an eaglet since 2019 but continue to persevere.
Umbrellas, if not arks, are needed in the Pacific Northwest, while in the Rockies snow shovels are gathering cobwebs. Meteorologists attribute the latest batch of record-shattering weather extremes to a stuck jet stream and the effects of a La Nina weather pattern from cooling waters in the equatorial Pacific. It's still fall astronomically, but winter starts Dec. 1 for meteorologists.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a reminder of how much humans need to connect with nature, a parks activist writes. [Opinion]
OR-93 traveled further south than any wolf had in a hundred years. Even after death, he continues to inspire The gray wolf OR-93, near Yosemite, California, shared by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife. Photograph: AP The young gray wolf who took experts and enthusiasts on a thousand-mile journey across California died last month, ending a trek that brought hope and inspiration to many during a time of ecological collapse. The travels of the young male through the state were a rare occu