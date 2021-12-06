Indonesia volcano erupts again, rescue operations suspended

AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters are intently tracking a developing storm that could potentially bring a wintry mix to parts of the Northeast and steady rainfall along the Eastern Seaboard as the second week of December gets underway. Before this potent storm reaches the eastern United States, however, a separate event currently ongoing over the Great Lakes will continue to spread snowfall throughout the remainder of the weekend and into the early week across portions of the Midwest into southern Canada.