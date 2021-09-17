Indonesia warns against arms race after Australian nuclear sub pact

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Airforce's F-16 Jet Fighter flies over Indonesian navy warship during an operation in Natuna
Kate Lamb and Agustinus Beo Da Costa
·2 min read

By Kate Lamb and Agustinus Beo Da Costa

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Friday it was worried about an arms race in the region after neighbouring Australia announced plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with the United States and Britain.

Known as AUKUS, the alliance will see Australia get the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power.

In a statement on Friday, the Indonesian foreign ministry noted with caution Australia's decision to acquire the submarines and said it was "deeply concerned over the continuing arms race and power projection in the region".

The foreign ministry called on Australia to maintain its commitment to regional peace and stability, and reiterated its respect for international law.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told ABC radio on Friday that Indonesia's defence and foreign ministers had been informed about the plans and he intended to speak with Indonesian President Joko Widodo soon.

There have been growing tensions in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway with potential oil and gas riches, as countries try to push back against China's maritime claims.

The Indonesian navy said on Thursday it had increased patrols around its Natuna islands this week after it said Chinese and U.S. vessels were detected in the country's waters.

The chairman of a fishing alliance in Natuna said Indonesian fishermen had spotted six Chinese ships, including warships, in Natuna waters this week and also regularly saw U.S vessels.

"We are worried that we will be caught in the middle of a war and that it will be unsafe for us to search for fish," said Hendri, who uses one name.

China has not claimed the Natuna islands, but says it has nearby fishing rights within a self-proclaimed Nine-Dash Line that includes most of South China Sea - a claim disputed by some Southeast Asian countries and not recognised internationally.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Clinton Campaign Lawyer Indicted for Allegedly Lying to FBI While Pushing Trump-Russia Connection

    The Justice Department says Michael Sussmann came to the FBI seemingly as a concerned citizen and not on behalf of a client — and then billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting

  • Binance CEO explains how the crypto-exchange is charting a path to become a financial institution

    CZ Zhao, the founder and CEO of crypto-exchange Binance, says that changes the trading platform&nbsp;operator is making are being done to win the approval of regulators. In an interview with the SCMP, Zhao also&nbsp;offered his views on the future of non-fungible tokens or NFTs, and central bank digital currencies.

  • Australian prime minister rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday rejected Chinese criticism of Australia's new nuclear submarine alliance with the United States and said he doesn’t mind that President Joe Biden might have forgotten his name.

  • Lucid Motors rebounds on Bank of America bullish outlook

    John Murphy, Bank of America Analyst, talks latest note on EV maker Lucid Motors.

  • Top China Forecaster Sees GDP Growth Near Zero in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tough virus curbs mean economic activity in the third quarter could be close to flat compared with the previous three months, while full-year growth may fall below 8%, a top forecaster said.“My view is that the Chinese economy should slow sharply in the third quarter, mainly due to the virus but also controls on property,” said Christophe Barraud, chief economist at Market Securities LLP. Barraud was Bloomberg’s top-ranked forecaster for the Chinese economy last year.Barra

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • China, France rebuke U.S. nuclear sub pact 'AUKUS'

    China on Thursday condemned a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia – dubbed AUKUS - which would provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines. China’s foreign ministry said the three countries were (quote) "severely damaging regional peace and stability, intensifying an arms race, and damaging international nuclear non-proliferation efforts."And the backlash is not just coming from China...France lost its own submarine deal with Australia as a result of the U.S. deal.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the plans "brutal and unpredictable"...And, accused Biden of stabbing France in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump.On Thursdsay, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back:"We are engaged closely and we were engaged in advance of this announcement with leaders in France about this purchase.... they were aware in advance of the announcement, yes."EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was not consulted on Wednesday's agreement:"I guess a deal of this nature wasn't cooked up the other day. It takes a while. Despite that, no, we were not consulted."The U.S. and its allies are looking for ways to push back against China’s growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said the pact was about more than just countering China: “This morning we had a robust discussion across the full-range of those security interests to include terrorism, climate change and the increasingly contested security environment in the Indo-pacific. We spoke in detail about China’s destabilizing activities and Beijing’s efforts to coerce and intimidate other countries, contrary to established rules and norms..."The U.S., UK and Australia all stressed it would not be fielding nuclear weapons, but that Australia would be using nuclear propulsion systems for the vessels to guard against threats. U.S. officials did not give a time frame for when Australia would deploy a nuclear-powered submarine, or how many would be built.

  • There’s a Coming War Over Money and Cryptos. Why You Should Care.

    Cryptos are challenging the dollar’s long dominance in world finance. We examine the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital.

  • With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in line

    As Beijing seeks to tighten its grip over Hong Kong, it has a new mandate for the city's powerful property tycoons: pour resources and influence into backing Beijing's interests, and help solve a potentially destabilising housing shortage. Chinese officials delivered the message in closed meetings this year amid broader efforts to bring the city to heel under a sweeping national security law and make it more "patriotic," according to three major developers and a Hong Kong government adviser familiar with the talks. Beijing is no longer willing to tolerate "monopoly behaviour," the source added.

  • Trump Wanted to Unfriend Pence and 4 More Takeaways From Bob Woodward-Robert Costa’s Book ‘Peril’

    "Peril" is already generating headlines ahead of its official publication

  • Renault Lays Out Plan to Cut 2,000 French Jobs in EV Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA plans to eliminate 2,000 more jobs while still making nine new models in France as the struggling automaker reshapes operations in its home country and shifts to electric vehicles.The company is in talks with French unions to cut 1,600 engineering and 400 support positions between 2022 and 2024, according to a statement Thursday. During the same period, it will recruit 2,500 people, including in data science and battery chemistry.With the French state looming as Renault

  • Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

    The three astronauts spent 90 days at China's space station, some 380km above Earth.

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • New bodycam video shows emotional Gabby Petito after reported fight with fiancé in Utah

    Petito, visibly distraught, could be seen wiping away tears as she told authorities she was struggling with her mental health, video showed.

  • India tells China border troop pullback needed for better ties

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has told China that their bilateral relations will only develop when both countries pull their troops back from a confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border, the Indian foreign minister said. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the possibility of both sides when he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a regional conference in Dushanbe on Thursday.

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade sideways after mixed economic data

    Stock futures opened little changed Thursday evening after a mixed session earlier, with investors digesting a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy.

  • Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

    Twitter users issued a collective "no" in reply to a post from Donald Trump's son.

  • Here’s how Indo-Pacific will be shaped by Australia getting nuclear submarines

    The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they're forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here's what it might mean for various players: