Indonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bukalapak, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, is seen outside its headquarters in Jakarta
Anshuman Daga and Fransiska Nangoy
·2 min read

By Anshuman Daga and Fransiska Nangoy

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets.

PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and local media and tech conglomerate Emtek, makes its market debut after raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia's biggest ever initial public offering (IPO).

The first listing of a venture-backed company in a country crowded with founder-led startups, has fuelled a frenzy among institutional and retail investors scrambling to get a piece of the IPO in a market that has seen few large flotations.

"I'm expecting to get some capital gain for the listing since it will get a lot of buy ratings," said Andry Taneli, a retail investor, who cited Bukalapak's size among local tech firms and its anticipated strong liquidity versus peers.

The IPO comes as Indonesia's $40 billion e-commerce market is getting a boost from stay-at-home consumers and a shift by more businesses to sell online in the pandemic.

Bukalapak, which focuses on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises beyond top tier cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy, is the fourth-largest e-commerce player after Tokopedia, Sea Ltd's Shopee and Alibaba's Lazada.

Investor interest is also running high ahead of a planned multibillion-dollar IPO by GoTo, Indonesia's most valuable startup formed through the merger of ride-hailing and food delivery firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia.

Bukalapak, which is also backed by Microsoft, began seeking $300 million earlier this year but ended up raising $1.5 billion. [L1N2OS07G]

This came after roughly $6.5 billion of interest from about 150 institutional investors and more than 100,000 retail investors, two sources familiar with the matter said. The retail part of the IPO was doubled to 5%.

"This IPO has also demonstrated that Southeast Asia technology companies can achieve a premium valuation for growth with significant demand," said Nicolo Magni, head of global banking for Southeast Asia and India at UBS, the joint global coordinators for the issue with Bank of America.

"This creates a platform for other companies to have sizeable, highly successful offerings to list in Indonesia or other regional exchanges," said Magni.

Loss-making Bukalapak's IPO was priced at the top of its 750 and 850 rupiah per share range and the firm was valued at $6 billion.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta Additional reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Manulife, Sun Life see short-term challenges in Asia amid COVID resurgence

    Canada's biggest life insurers Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial on Thursday flagged short-term challenges in Asia as a resurgence in coronavirus cases leads to a resumption of lockdowns and regional travel restrictions. "We're seeing a strong surge in the Delta variant, especially in Southeast Asia... and so all the governments are responding with various lockdown measures," Sun Life Asia President Leo Grepin said on an analyst call on Thursday. Manulife Asia CEO Anil Wadhwani said earlier on an analyst teleconference that the resurgence of COVID-19, particularly in Southeast Asian markets where it has a presence, was presenting "momentum challenges."

  • Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from giving his tax returns to Congress

    Lawyers for Trump said the stated reason for seeing the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing.

  • DraftKings Reports Earnings Soon. What to Expect.

    DraftKings stock has cooled down in recent months, but analysts are upbeat ahead of the company's earnings report this week.

  • Google fired 80 employees for abusing user data and spying on people, with some even sharing personal information outside the company, a new report says

    Dozens of Google employees were fired between 2018 and 2020 for using internal tools to view personal user data, Vice's Motherboard reports.

  • Cloudflare Stock Falls As Investors Mull Size Of Earnings, Revenue Beat

    Cloudflare stock fell on its earnings report as profit and revenue topped views but the size of the beat may have disappointed.

  • Virgin Galactic Reopens Ticket Sales, Hikes Prices; Start Of Commercial Service Delayed

    Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales and raised prices Thursday in its first earnings report since Richard Branson's flight.

  • Dividend Rate vs. Dividend Yield: What They Tell Investors

    Investors often put money into dividend-paying stocks for the income they generate. When it comes to finding dividend stocks there are numerous options out there. However, making the best financial decision relies on understanding this type of investment. To do … Continue reading → The post Dividend Rate vs. Dividend Yield: What They Tell Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Robinhood Sinks 28% After Early Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled Thursday after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million of their Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock sank 28% to $50.97 as investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commis

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Atlas Air Buys Eight 747 Freighters Off Lease To Maintain Capacity

    Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) said Thursday it is purchasing eight Boeing 747-400 freighters as their leases expire between this summer and the end of 2022 to ensure capacity as strong air cargo volumes collide with supply shortages. The cargo airline holding company's second-quarter revenue increased 20% to $990.4 million and it projected sales will reach $1 billion in the current period as shippers flock to air transport to support heavy ordering from customers and avoid ocean shipping co

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.