Indonesian city submerged by deadly flooding
After two days of heavy rainfall, widespread flooding has swallowed the city of Serang, Indonesia, causing at least five fatalities and damaging many structures on March 3.
After two days of heavy rainfall, widespread flooding has swallowed the city of Serang, Indonesia, causing at least five fatalities and damaging many structures on March 3.
The National Weather Service warned of possible landslides and debris flow across western Washington on Wednesday, March 2, after heavy rainfall forced the closure of flooded roads.Footage filmed by Jon Burby, who said it was taken on Tuesday, shows a submerged vehicle near Reinig Bridge, where fire crews rescued a man trapped by floodwaters.“Street cleaning (Snoqualmie style),” Burby wrote in an Instagram caption. “Floodwaters rose up to car’s roof when the river crested this morning. Sunroof courtesy of rescue team.” Credit: Jon Burby via Storyful
SpaceX is aiming to launch more rockets in 2022 than it has in any year past, and with today’s successful Starlink launch, it’s well on its way to reaching that goal. The Starlink 4-9 mission lifted off at 9:25 AM EST (6:25 AM PST) from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was SpaceX’s ninth of a planned 52 launches this year. With the successful launch and landing, B1060 is now tied for the most rocket reuses at SpaceX — it has completed 11 flights since its debut in June 2020.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday urged Indian students in an advisory on Wednesday to immediately leave the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that has come under heavy Russian bombardment. Russian air and rocket strikes pounded Kharkiv on Wednesday, almost a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to local emergency services.
The pipistrelle bat is also found in Canada.
Thousands of Indian students studying abroad in Ukraine are desperately calling on the Indian Embassy to help them evacuate the war-torn country. According to The Wall Street Journal, around 8,000 of the estimated 20,000 Indians residing in Ukraine have fled from the country since India's External Affairs Ministry issued its advisory on Feb. 15. About 13,000 out of the estimated 18,000 Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, however, are still left stranded as of Feb. 27, reported NDTV.
The Biden administration is expected to announce a partial staffing increase in the U.S. Embassy in Havana that will help address a years-long visa backlog affecting thousands of Cuban-American families, a source familiar with the plan said.
Hurry, this deal won’t last long.
Willa is going to be a big sister!
Almost two months after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, the NBA star received some flak from fans who chanted Khloe Kardashian’s name during an NBA game.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is legally no more, but West kept the public drama between them going after the hearing when he released a new music video that seemingly took aim at Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people who left Fort Lauderdale for the Florida Keys over the weekend on a plane that federal authorities now acknowledge is missing.
James Gunn, who directed Pete Davidson in The Suicide Squad, said the comedian is "one of the nicest, sweetest guys"
There are different outcomes to the current crisis depending on whether you see its cause as Russian imperialism or NATO expansionism.
It’s no coincidence that President Biden did not mention one single Latin American country in his State of the Union address when he listed the nations that have taken active steps to oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The response from the region’s biggest countries to Russia’s attack has been pitiful.
The Idaho Supreme Court cited “erroneous instruction” surrounding the definition of malice.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy responds to speculation that Sean Payton might come take his job:
House committee tells John Eastman to prioritize terms linked with possible conspiracy in complying with documents subpoena John Eastman, flanked by Rudy Giuliani, speaks at Donald Trump’s Save America rally at the Ellipse in Washington on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is asking the former Trump lawyer John Eastman to prioritize turning over records with certain keywords as he complies with his subpoe
President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would run for second term at the helm of the euro zone's number two economy. During his first term, Macron, a former investment banker, cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, made it easier to hire and fire workers and spent more than most European peers keeping the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pushed for a more assertive European Union and has spearheaded Europe's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
The airline said its new bag-check service will cut the amount of time it takes to check in a bag to a minute or less.
“Crucially, were disruption to Russian volumes to last throughout the year, Brent oil price could exit the year at $185/bbl,” Kaneva writes. Oil stocks have already benefited from higher oil prices: The r SPDR exchange-traded fund (XLE) has gained 32% this year, even as the has dropped 8.2% and the has fallen 6.8%. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the high price will lead to less demand, and eventually bring oil prices down, Kaneva writes.