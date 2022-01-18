Indonesian college student becomes millionaire after putting his selfies up for sale as NFTs as a joke

A computer science student in Indonesia became a millionaire after selling his selfies on a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.



Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, 22, sold NFTs of his hundreds of images under the title “Ghozali Everyday” on NFT trading platform OpenSea, reported AFP.



Ghozali reportedly took daily photos of himself in front of his computer over the last five years with the intention of creating a timelapse video for his graduation.





my goal of taking pictures of myself for 5 years is just for this video

and in the future for this year hopefully I will graduate from college and be able to take my graduation photo, it will be a cool triphttps://t.co/sBdKmtzvXe



— Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 12, 2022







After collecting around 1,000 selfies, Ghozali decided to upload the photos to the NFT trading platform in December.



“I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,” Ghozali was quoted as saying. “I never thought anybody would want to buy the selfies, which is why I only priced them at $3.”



Earlier this month, celebrity chef Arnold Poernomo came across his collection, purchased some of Ghozali’s deadpan images and promoted his NFTs on his social media account, according to Lifestyle Asia.



Over 400 people purchased digital ownership of Ghozali’s photos in the following days, increasing their value and shooting up demand.



Last week, one selfie was priced at 0.247 of the cryptocurrency ether (approximately $806 at the time). Ghozali’s selfie collection has reached a total trade volume of 317 ether, which is currently worth over $1 million.



According to Ghozali, he intends to invest his NFT earnings and complete his daily selfie project by the time he graduates.



Ghozali revealed he has yet to tell his parents, who “would be wondering where I got the money from.” He does, however, update his Twitter followers about his NFT sales.



In a recent tweet, he asked his NFT buyers to not “abuse his photos” so his parents won’t find out and be disappointed in him.



It's been 3 days and left 331 NFT

sold out now because for the next few years I won't be listing

You can do anything like flipping or whatever but please don't abuse my photos or my parents will very disappointed to me



I believe in you guys so please take care of my photos. pic.twitter.com/oyGGR2Aben



— Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 12, 2022







Featured Image via Opensea / Ghozali_Ghozalu

