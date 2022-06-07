Indonesian crypto trading app Pintu scores $113M Series B

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Last year saw a huge funding boom for Southeast Asian consumer investment apps and if Pintu’s funding announcement today is anything to go by, that looks set to continue. The cryptocurrency-focused app has raised a $113 million Series B from Intudo Ventures, Lightspeed, Northstart Group and Pantera Capital.

Launched in April 2020, Pintu bills itself as “Indonesia’s leading homegrown crypto assets platform.” This is the third round of funding the startup has landed in little over a year. The first was a $6 million Series A announced in May 2021, and the second was $35 million in Series A+ funding just two months later. At the time, Pintu chief operating officer Andrew Adjiputro told TechCrunch that it raised an A+ instead of moving onto a Series B because its focus on product development and execution remained the same.

Now 10 months later, Pintu chief marketing officer Timothius Martin tells TechCrunch that it has added more tokens, making more a total of 66 available, with more added each month. The app also added additional payment channel integrations; Pintu Staking, which lets users stake their Pintu Token; and Pintu Earn, a product that enables them to earn an up to a 15% annual percentage yield (APY) on selected crypto assets which are paid hourly with no lock-up period. Users can top-up or withdraw their Earn wallet at any time.

According to data from the Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappepti), the number of crypto investors in Indonesia doubled over the past year to more than 12 million traders, compared to 7 million domestic public equity investors. But since crypto asset ownership still only has a 4% penetration rate among the population, Pintu’s team notes that it has plenty of room to grow. Pintu is registered and licensed by Bappepti.

The app is geared toward first-time cryptocurrency investors, primarily Gen Z and millennials with features like Pintu Academy, an educational program. It lets them invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. It currently says over four million people have installed the app, up from 500,000 in May 2021. The app also has communities with a total of 790,000 members across Telegram, Discord, Instagram and TikTok.

The company will use its latest funding, which brings its total raised to about $156 million, to add more tokens and supported blockchains and new products. It plans to expand its Pintu Academy program to, as it they put it, “help traders understand both the opportunities and risks of crypto investing and promote healthier and sustainable trading practices.” It will also perform additional hiring, having already doubled its team to 200 in 2021.

The pandemic spurred interest in retail investment last year, and as the pandemic subsides, Martin said “we see that the market is more mature now compared to last year. Users are starting to make investment decisions based on the use-cases of the crypto assets. For example, gaming is a big thing in Indonesia with over 100 million gamers in the country. This spurs significant growth in gaming and metaverse-related crypto assets, as many believe that these projects are contributing to the future of gaming.”

In a prepared statement, Lightspeed partner Hemant Mohapatra said, “We are excited to continue our journey with Pintu and to welcome our new partner Northstar Group. Since our investment in August last year, Pintu has scaled 5x to become the country’s leading retail focused crypto brokerage, and hired one of the strongest teams we’ve seen in this market. The crypto wave is entering mainstream adoption globally and Pintu is building a generational company in this category.”

To boost early-stage growth, adopt a jobs-to-be-done approach to marketing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesian Exchange Pintu Raises $113M to Meet Country's Crypto Boom

    The exchange last raised $35 million in a Series A extension last August.

  • Even Giants Started Out Small: Cooperation and the Early Days of Bitcoin

    What the new Baylor Bitcoin Study Really Says (And What it Really Doesn’t) About Satoshi and Co.

  • First Mover Asia: When It Comes to Crypto, Hong Kong Isn’t the World’s ‘Freest Economy’; Bitcoin Has a Late Fall

    A memo by the city’s securities and futures regulator reminds investors of the risks of NFTs.

  • Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly split

    Joelle Gargiulo joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to recap the MTV Movie and TV Awards, preview the Tony Awards this weekend and run through reported breakups, including Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey.

  • New Research Unearths Insights Into Satoshi and Bitcoin’s Early Days

    The paper makes no claims about the Bitcoin network today, more than a decade after the end of the period analyzed. But it underscores well-known and longstanding privacy challenges.

  • Franchise Group enters exclusive talks over Kohl's sale

    Franchise Group, owner and operator of retail stores such as The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, said the companies have entered into a three-week-long exclusive discussion. "The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation," Kohl's said. Kohl's said the deal is subject to board approval and provided no assurance that an agreement would be finalised.

  • Singapore Eyes More Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBoo

  • Dollar extends 20-year high vs yen amid inflation jitters; Aussie slips before RBA

    The dollar continued its overnight rally into Asian trading hours on Tuesday, hitting fresh two-decade highs versus the yen, as worries about persistent inflation pushed up U.S. bond yields. It crept up, too, versus the Australian dollar, with the market split on whether the country's central bank will hike Australia's key interest rate later in the day by a quarter point or opt for something bigger. The dollar pushed as high as 132.305 yen on Tuesday - a level not seen since April 2002 - buoyed by the 10-year Treasury yield's rise to 3.05% for the first time in nearly four weeks.

  • Wall Street ticks higher as recession watch remains murky

    U.S. stocks ticked higher Monday as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Peloton Names Amazon Executive to CFO Post in Latest Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. named Amazon.com Inc. executive Liz Coddington as its chief financial officer, marking the latest shake-up at the fitness company as it pursues a turnaround. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapA

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.