Indonesian farmers stage protests against palm oil export ban

·2 min read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Hundreds of Indonesian smallholder farmers on Tuesday staged a protest in the capital Jakarta and in other parts of the world's fourth most populous country, demanding the government end a palm oil export ban that has slashed their income.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, has since April 28 halted shipments of crude palm oil and some of its derivative products in a bid to control soaring prices of domestic cooking oil, rattling global vegetable oil markets.

Marching alongside a truck filled with palm oil fruit, farmers held a rally outside the offices of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, which is leading the government policy.

"Malaysian farmers are wearing full smiles, Indonesian farmers suffer," one of the signs held up by protesters read. Malaysia is the second-largest producer of palm oil and has said it aims to supply markets left open by Indonesia's export ban.

In a statement, the smallholder farmer's group APKASINDO said since the announcement of the export ban the price of palm fruit had dropped 70% below the floor price set by regional authorities.

Meanwhile, APKASINDO estimated that at least 25% of palm oil mills has stopped buying palm fruit from independent farmers.

The protesters also planned to march to the presidential palace, the group said. Similar protests were also being held in 22 other provinces, it said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo imposed the export ban on palm oil and its derivative products used in the making of cooking oil after a series of policies failed to control the price of the basic household food item.

A survey this week showed the approval ratings for Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, hit the lowest level since December 2015 due to rising prices.

Figures released by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia showed that satisfaction with Jokowi fell to 58.1% in May to the lowest since December 2015 when the president's approval rating had slumped to 53%.

Chief Economics Minister Airlangga Hartarto has said the ban would stay in place until bulk cooking oil prices drop to 14,000 rupiah ($0.9563) per litre across Indonesia.

Trade Ministry data showed as of Friday, bulk cooking oil was priced on average at 17,300 rupiah per litre as of Friday.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Willy Kurniawan, Heru Asprihanto, Stanley Widianto; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil settles higher on demand optimism, gasoline strength

    Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that the country's coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas. Brent crude futures for July delivery rose $2.69 to settle at $114.24 a barrel, a 2.4% gain, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.71, or 3.4%, to $114.20 a barrel. However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

  • Justices limit federal court review of some deportations

    A sharply divided Supreme Court on Monday ruled that federal courts are powerless to review immigration officials' decisions in some deportation cases, even when they have made what a dissenting justice called “egregious factual mistakes.”

  • Jeff Bezos steps up feud with the White House over inflation, arguing prices would rise even higher if Biden's economic agenda passed

    "They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren't causing inflation and neither are wealthy people," Bezos said.

  • White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

    The Biden administration says it will expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island. The State Department said in a statement Monday that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittance, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The U.S. will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department.

  • Oregon Ducks’ 5-star commit Mookie Cook to star as ‘Young LeBron James’ in upcoming film

    Talk about star power. 5-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook has been cast to play none other than LeBron James in an upcoming film.

  • Nomura aims to nearly double core pretax income in 3 years

    Nomura Holdings Inc said it is targeting an up to 90% jump in core pretax income in three years as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank plans to beef up advisory services in pursuit of revenue less vulnerable to market swings. "We will work to expand businesses with stable revenue amid extremely high market volatility," Chief Executive Kentaro Okuda told a meeting with investors on Tuesday. Setting out guidance in a mid-term presentation, Nomura said it would aim for annual pretax income of 350 billion yen to 390 billion yen ($2.7 billion to $3.0 billion) for its three core divisions in the year to March-end 2025.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute COVID medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media KCNA said. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine posed new challenges to the European Union's recovery from the pandemic, while the resulting surge in energy and commodity prices will slash euro zone economic growth this year and next, the European Commission forecast.

  • With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

    Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP that's coming at a crucial moment as the war against the Russian invasion deepens. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid bill 81-11, pushing it toward President Joe Biden's desk by week's end to become law.

  • Palm Beach County animal shelter opens rescue helping Ukrainian dogs

    Palm Beach County animal shelter opens rescue helping Ukrainian dogs

  • North Korea, still lacking COVID vaccine, reports another massive surge in illnesses

    North Korea on Tuesday reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 as a mass outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population and military medical officers were deployed to distribute medicine.

  • Oil prices ease as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

    Oil prices eased on Tuesday as Hungary resisted a European Union push for a ban on Russian oil imports, a move that would tighten global supply, and as investors took profits following a recent rally. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $114.02 a barrel by 0327 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.85 a barrel. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Budapest to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID' status but normal life is weeks away

    Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have put up with confinement for a while longer before a return to more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, a third day with no new cases in the community usually means "zero COVID" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions. The commercial hub of 25 million set out on Monday its clearest timetable yet for exiting a lockdown now in its seventh week, but the plan was met with scepticism by many residents who have seen isolation extended time and again.

  • Scholz's party keeps Ukraine policy despite state vote loss

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party said Monday it sees no need for changes to the German leader's often-criticized approach to the war in Ukraine after an election in Germany's most populous state brought a clear defeat for his center-left Social Democrats. Germany's main opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union, took 35.7% of the vote to win Sunday's election in North Rhine-Westphalia state, home to nearly 18 million people. It finished nine points ahead of Scholz's Social Democrats, despite expectations of a closer race in what was long a center-left stronghold.

  • WATCH: Tennessee driver’s license knowledge test available online

    WATCH: Tennessee driver’s license knowledge test available online

  • Voters head to the polls Tuesday for NC’s Primary Election

    Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Candidates making final push to earn votes before Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

    Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Dave McCormick rallied a crowd at Bella Sera in Canonsburg as the countdown to election day continues.

  • FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT

    They have cited data from a mid- to late-stage study showing a third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group. Just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A meeting of outside vaccine experts on an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been scheduled for Thursday, the report https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/us/politics/fda-pfizer-booster-children.html?searchResultPosition=1 said.

  • Russia conducting covert mobilization in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, says ombudswoman

    Russia is conducting covert mobilization in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and is planning to draft women into the Russian army, Ukrainian Ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova said in a Telegram messenger post on May 15.

  • High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

    High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei