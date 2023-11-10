Indonesian hospital in Gaza running out of fuel, on the brink of shutting down

Injured Palestinian children are brought to a hospital following an Israeli strike on the houses of the Qeshta family, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. Thousands of civilians have died since October 7, 2023, with the health ministry of the Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, about two-thirds of them women and children.Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Indonesian hospital in Gaza has said it could shut as soon as today because it has nearly run out of fuel. It also suffered damage in a rocket strike, an Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman said.

"Indonesian hospitals will completely stop operating [November 10], if there is no diesel to power generators as a source of electricity," said Dr Atef Kahlout, the head of the hospital, in a video message broadcast by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) MER-C group.

"Indonesia once again condemns the barbaric attacks on citizens and civilian objects, especially humanitarian facilities in Gaza," the Sarbini Abdul Murad, also with MER-C, said. "Last night's attack was very close to the Indonesian Hospital, but not a direct attack on the main building."

Kahlout said the Taliza'tar area, which is located "very close" to the hospital, was the target of the rocket attack. Three Indonesian volunteers were said to be in the hospital basement at the time of the strike but did not report any injuries.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza serves the medical needs of Palestinians in the enclave, Indonesia's foreign ministry said.

Palestinian man who was injured in an Israeli strike waits in an ambulance to be transported for treatment in an Egyptian hospital, at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. War continues to ravage Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

But the Israeli military has said it has been used as a cover to shield Hamas' underground operations. The Indonesian government has strongly denied that assertion.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages and the death toll mounts, Israel announced it would begin to implement daily, four-hour military pauses in areas of northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee.

Injured Palestinian child and woman are brought to a hospital following an Israeli strike on the houses of the Qeshta family, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza, Thousands of civilians have died since October 7, 2023, with the health ministry of the Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, about two-thirds of them women and children. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Countries have continued to direct aid to those affected by the war.

During a visit to Ankara, Turkey, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Recep President Tayyip Erdogan who discussed increasing the daily number of aid trucks to Gaza to at least 500.

Turkey has pledged to provide ambulances, food, water and medication in cooperation with other countries.

It's also offered to take sick and injured Palestinians and patients to Turkish hospitals for treatment.