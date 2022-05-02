Indonesian Muslims fully celebrate Eid al-Fitr after 2 years

NINIEK KARMINI
·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of Muslims in Indonesia returned to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in full swing Monday after two years of subdued festivities due to pandemic restrictions and travel curbs.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk.

The return of the Eid tradition of homecoming has caused great excitement for people in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, as family gatherings and meet-ups with friends were on people’s lists while shoppers flocked shopping centers despite surges in food prices.

In the past week, millions of Indonesians have crammed into trains, ferries, busses and — in greater numbers than ever — motorcycles, as they poured out of major cities to return to their villages to celebrate the holiday with families amid severe traffic congestion starting to occur on major thoroughfares across the country.

Flights were overbooked and anxious relatives weighed down with boxes of gifts formed long lines at bus stations for journeys that can take days.

The annual exodus tradition, known locally as “mudik,” returned this year after President Joko Widodo surprisingly announced last month that the government decided to ease restrictions for the holiday festivities for the first time since it was banned two years ago due to COVID-19.

The country had largely recovered from a third wave of COVID-19 infections as an omicron-driven surge peaked at around 64,700 daily cases in mid-February. New daily infections had fallen to around 200 by May. About 80% of Indonesia’s eligible population of 208.2 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The government estimates around 85 million travelers were expected to crisscross the vast archipelago that spans 17,000 islands for Eid al-Fitr this year, with about 14 million travelers departing from Jakarta’s greater metropolitan area. This is significantly higher than pre-pandemic, when some 30 million people participated in the annual exodus tradition.

Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers shoulder-to-shoulder without physical distancing in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, and in mosques across the city.

In Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, tens of thousands of Muslims attend prayers after authorities shuttered the mosque in 2020, when Islam’s holiest period coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Istiqlal mosque was totally closed during 2020 and remained closed for congregational prayers in 2021.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am today. After two years we were separated by pandemic, today we can do Eid prayer together again,” said Epi Tanjung, a resident in Jakarta. “Hopefully all of these will make us more faithful,” he said after worshiping with his wife at Jakarta’s Al Azhar mosque where Muslims were seen embracing one another after prayers.

Despite soaring food prices in the past month, popular markets such as Tanah Abang in Jakarta were teeming with shoppers buying clothes, shoes, cookies and sweets before the holiday. Security personnel were overwhelmed by thousands of shoppers and traders who ignored health protocols.

The Trade Ministry has said that prices of imported staple foods including wheat, sugar, beef and soybeans had seen the sharpest year-on-year rise in 2022 as a result of rising global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prices may go higher as loosened pandemic restrictions coupled with the Eid al-Fitr festivities and the end of the Ramadan fasting month increase domestic food demand.

“Food prices, which are getting higher day by day, certainly affected my life,” said Aneke Karolina, a mother of two in Jakarta.

"But falling trust in government makes it harder, as this is an annual problem ahead of Eid,” she said, adding that she hopes the prices would return to normal as they have in the past after the holiday celebration's end.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 17 3-Ingredient Dinners for a Simple, Healthy Night

    You only need a few ingredients on hand (not counting basics like oil, salt and pepper) to whip up one of these deliciously simple recipes. From cheesy pasta and fresh salads to savory hash and crunchy tostadas, these dinners are perfect for enjoying at the end of a busy day. Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage and 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli prove that an easy recipe can still be unbelievably tasty.

  • As Ramadan comes to an end, North Jersey Muslims look forward to Eid celebrations

    Sunday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. In North Jersey, there will be public Eid celebrations in Wayne and Teaneck.

  • Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry

    For the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the smell of freshly baked orange biscuits and powdered sugar-dusted cookies typically fills the air in Mona Abubakr’s home. The mother of three has also tweaked another tradition this Eid, which began Monday in Egypt and many Muslim-majority countries and marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr — typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes — in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian steel plant begins

    After nearly two months of siege, civilians holed up at a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began to be evacuated over the weekend, and people sheltering elsewhere in the city were to be allowed out on Monday, local officials said. Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of debris out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant’s rubble and eventually boarding a bus. More than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

  • 'It's not going well': Johnny Depp's bid to salvage reputation descends into media circus

    Johnny Depp's attempt to salvage his career has become a bizarre spectacle which has included a witness vaping in a car, alpacas stationed outside court, and fellow celebrities accusing him of narcissism.

  • 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

    Warren Buffett is one of the most wealthy and successful businessmen in the world, but still lives frugally in many aspects of his life. See how he does here.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a runway and a hangar containing Western-supplied weapons and ammunition. * Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov warned residents in the north and east of the city of Kharkiv to remain in their shelters due to heavy Russian shelling. * Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, urged people to evacuate while it was still possible.

  • 2 men shot in Loop near Chicago Theatre, police say

    Two people were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Loop Sunday.

  • Were There Actually 12 Tribes of Israel?

    AlamyIn 1644 Antonio Montezinos, a Portuguese traveler originally known as Aharon Levi, returned to Amsterdam with an astonishing story about the people he had encountered in the proverbial depths of South America. During his visit a native guide, named Francisco, took him deep into the mountains. A week into the journey he met a community of indigenous people who identified themselves to him as the Lost Tribes of Israel. Montezinos, who was originally known as Aharon Levi, was startled and asto

  • Beware abusers: Animals can strike back at their attackers| ECOVIEWS

    The lesson to be learned: When it comes to dealing with Mother Nature’s creatures, leave well enough alone.

  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints breaks ground on new temple in Farmington

    The new temple in Farmington is part of the 282 temples that the Church operates, has under construction or has been announced for development.

  • Texas homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: reports

    A potential armed robbery at a home in Canton, Texas last week was cut short after its owner shot and killed the intruder, according to local reports.

  • Fatal Upper West Side shooting

    Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight on the Upper West Side on Sunday.

  • Indian state leader pushes to replace religion-based laws

    India should replace marriage and inheritance laws that are based on religion with a uniform civil code, the chief minister of a northeastern state said on Sunday, taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives. Successive governments have steered clear of adopting such a code for fear of angering voters from India's Hindu majority as well as its Muslim and Christian minorities. But members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party and its hardline affiliates want to roll out the code in some states to gauge the strength of any backlash prior to a national push.

  • Bill Gates: I’m Friends With Melinda, Despite What She Says

    Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via GettyIn a new interview, Bill Gates painted a more equanimous portrait of his marriage to and ongoing relationship with Melinda French Gates, who offered a harsher take in a separate interview in March.That month, French Gates pointedly told CBS broadcaster Gayle King that while she and Bill still work together on “friendly” terms, they’ve grown distant to the point that she would not consider him a friend. “That might come over time. But for me, there’s still healing that

  • Detroit Grandmother Caught In a Rent-to-Own Housing Scam Gets to Keep Her House, Thanks to an Anonymous Donor

    A Michigan senior citizen embroiled in a fake “rent-to-own” house scam and, as a result, faced eviction in 2021, will now have the opportunity to […]

  • Putin's war creates schism in Russian Orthodox Church

    The Moscow-based church's leadership has framed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in holy terms - as a defense of conservative values against a morally-corrupt West. Now, the war has prompted dissent within the Orthodox Christian faith.

  • Pro-Confederates celebrating 'Confederate Memorial Day' clashed with protestors at Georgia's Stone Mountain

    "We have been fighting this war since 1861. We will be victorious," a Sons of Confederate Veterans member said, calling protestors "anti-Christ."

  • Father Ratzinger's vision of church's future

    How accurate was Father Ratzinger's 1969 idea about the future of the Catholic Church?

  • Inmate Charged with Capital Murder Disappears with Corrections Officer of 25 Years

    Lauderdale County Sheriff's OfficeAn Alabama corrections officer of 25 years disappeared Friday with an inmate charged with capital murder.Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the Lauderdale County Jail jail at 9:41am Friday with inmate Casey White, Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters at a press conference. (The two Whites are not related.) The officer told jail officials she was escorting White to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, Singleton said. No such evaluation w