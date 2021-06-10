Indonesian Police Search Through Porn Videos to Locate Tourists’ Filming Site

Police in Bali, Indonesia, combed through porn videos to locate a “porn villa” that has been used by tourists as a filming site.



How the crackdown started: Clips showing a "sex party" at the villa went viral on social media, eventually catching the attention of law enforcement in the Muslim-majority country.



The clips were originally uploaded to TikTok account @itskevandceli, which belongs to a couple named Kevin and Celina, according to Suara.com. The clips went viral after being shared on Twitter.

Indonesia has strict anti-pornography laws, with offenders facing up to 15 years in jail. Lending or downloading pornographic material carries a maximum prison sentence of four years or a fine of 2 billion rupiah ($140,000).

Authorities reportedly confirmed the villa’s location in the area of Umalas. However, no one was around when they searched the property.

I Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara, chief of a Bali municipal police unit, told VICE World News that the building’s permit is under investigation. “We will only take action once we find the villa owner or their representative to avoid acting on assumptions,” he added.



Not the first time: The scandal follows a similar uproar in April when social media users discovered foreign pornographers filming along the hiking trail of the sacred Mount Batur.



The video in question was reportedly filmed last year. It included a female Russian adult model wearing a mask on her chin.

Authorities are still looking for the offenders. If they are found in Indonesian territory, they may be charged with public indecency and imprisoned for up to two years and eight months, according to Coconuts Bali.



In response to the recent scandal, Bali Tourism Agency Chief Putu Astawa urged villa owners to keep an eye on the people using their properties as filming sites. “What [the pornographers] have done is obviously not in line with those norms and must therefore be straightened out,” he said, according to Kanal Bali.



Featured Images via @itskevandceli

