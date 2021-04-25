Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Indonesian Navy's ships are seen at the Tanjung Wangi port as the search continues for the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine
Nilufar Rizki and Sultan Anshori
·2 min read

By Nilufar Rizki and Sultan Anshori

DENPASAR (Reuters) -A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, deep in the Bali Sea, army and navy officials said on Sunday, as the president sent condolences to relatives of the 53 crew.

Rescuers found new objects, including a life vest, that they believe belong to those aboard the 44-year old KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

"Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters.

Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said the crew were not to blame for the accident.

"The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked," he said.

President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.

"All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew."

Search teams said on Saturday they had found objects including prayer mat fragments and a bottle of periscope lubricant near the submarine's last known location, leading the navy to believe the vessel had cracked.

Margono said on Saturday that a sonar scan had detected a submarine-like object at 850 metres (2,790 feet), beyond the Nanggala's diving range.

More than a dozen helicopters and ships are searching the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance.

Residents of the East Java town of Banyuwangi, which hosts the naval base from where search and rescue operations are being conducted, joined nationwide calls to accelerate the modernisation of Indonesia's defence forces.

"This can be a learning point for the government to advance its military technology and be careful in how it uses its (existing) technology because its people's lives are at stake," said 29-year old resident Hein Ferdy Sentoso.

Southeast Asia's most-populous country has sought to revamp its military capability, yet some equipment is still old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

Indonesia had five submarines before the latest accident: two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.

(Additional reporting and writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Michael Perry and Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • The apparent sinking of an Indonesian submarine with 53 people on board is among history's worst submarine disasters

    The Indonesian navy says its missing submarine is presumed sunk. Hundreds of sailors from around the world have been lost to submarine disasters.

  • Indonesia navy declares lost sub with 53 aboard sunk

    Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slick as well as debris near the site where the submarine last dove Wednesday off the island of Bali were clear proof the KRI Nanggala 402 had sunk. Indonesian officials earlier considered the vessel to be only missing, but said the submarine’s oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.

  • Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

    Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials had also said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

  • NY won't say what it told DOJ about nursing home outbreaks

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said it won't reveal what it told the U.S. Justice Department about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, partly because doing so would be an "invasion of personal privacy.” The Justice Department last year asked the governors of several states, including New York, to turn over certain, basic statistics related to deaths and infections inside nursing homes. “Look, I would have no problem with it,” said the governor, who as New York’s attorney general oversaw many complex criminal investigations.

  • Teacher creates first-of-its-kind classroom, draws attention of Pope, Oprah

    Life-long educator Stephen Ritz began his career as an ordinary teacher, unaware that his destiny would lead him to provide food to those in need while encouraging healthy habits and attendance in school. "One day during a classroom fight -- literally where I thought a student was going to grab a weapon -- he reached under the radiator and came out with a handful of daffodils and the rest is history," Ritz told AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle in a recent interview. Ritz's mission started by accident that very moment in 2000 but has since evolved and gained the attention of the pope, his community and the internet. (Green Bronx Machine) "I was gifted a box of bulbs, daffodil bulbs and didn't even know what they were and kind of threw them away and hid them behind an old radiator in the back of a building," Ritz explained. Water and heat from the radiator caused the bulbs to grow, which inspired what is now called "The Green Bronx Machine," an educational project that feeds not only the mind but the stomach as well. That year, Ritz and his students from Public School 55 planted 25,000 daffodil bulbs across New York City. Since then, Ritz has developed a curriculum that is being used across the country in academic classes from math and science to social studies. (Green Bronx Machine) "I grow vegetables. My vegetables grow students," Ritz said. "My students grow schools, and my schools grow community." His curriculum helps transform performance metrics and changes health outcomes for students, not only in the Bronx but for 50,000 students across America. "Our attendance here is off the hook. We've moved targeted attendance from 40% to 93%," Ritz said. And it gets them involved in their communities. (Green Bronx Machine) "We orchestrated the door-to-door delivery of over 100,000 pounds of food," Ritz said. He went on to say that the effort that emerged since the turn of the millennium has been remarkable. "We gave birth to the first edible classroom in all of New York City, which routinely grew enough food to grow a vegan lunch for 450 students. It has now since evolved into the National Health, Wellness and Learning Center where we grow food, generate energy, have solar power, people power, along with a very rigorous academic program," Ritz said. Ritz said that when he started with the urban farm movement, he wanted to get the excitement of growing food seasonally into classrooms so it could be something that would be useful 12 months a year, not just for the two months that school was out. In Ritz's book, The Power of a Plant, the longtime teacher explains he wound up taking over a school and classroom with children who were really disconnected. And, perhaps surprisingly, the project didn't stem from him having background in science or agriculture. (Green Bronx Machine) "You know, the interesting part of my story is I have no science background. None of it. I'm not a horticulturist. I'm not an agriculturist," Ritz said. But that didn't stop him from achieving his destiny of helping children. "Whether our children are hungry, malnourished, poorly nourished, input equals output. So in order to fuel their bodies and their brains, input is essential," Ritz said. Insufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables in childhood increases the risk of future, non‐communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, according to the National Institute of Health. "The ability to go from being a consumer of something that is marketed to you, often without your control, to being able to produce your own food and bring it home to your family and to those in need is game-changing," Ritz said. (Green Bronx Machine) The hard work being done by the Green Bronx Machine has even been recognized by Pope Francis and TV legend Oprah Winfrey. "It was so cool to get a get-out-of-school note for that day and have a letter from the pope. But remarkably, the pope has sent people here to observe our classroom," Ritz said. However, Ritz says that what he's doing is not just helping people, it's also helping the planet. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Every time I keep a burger out of a child's belly and replace it with a fresh salad or a banana, think of the footprint reduction," Ritz said. "When we teach children about nature, we teach them to nurture and when we teach children to nurture, we as a society collectively embrace our better nature," Ritz explained. Ritz likes to say he's growing citizens. "You can't go from seed to harvest without cultivation in the middle and what we're really doing is cultivating children and cultivating the future," Ritz said. Additional reporting by Lincoln Riddle and Bryan Conyers. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Could These MacGyver Stars Hack Some Wild Scenarios In Real Life?

    We tested the stars of MacGyver to see if they could get themselves out of a sticky situation like you might expect on the show. See how Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick measure up! Watch all new episodes of MacGyver on Fridays at 8/7c on CBS and stream full episodes live or on demand with Paramount+.

  • President Biden Wants to Spend $2.3 Billion on Infrastructure: Here's Where All the Money Would Go

    Some popular tech themes are in line for a big boost if an infrastructure bill gets passed this summer or autumn.

  • ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup general to end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.

  • Facebook failed to prevent far-right groups from planning the US Capitol siege, according to an internal report

    The report said Facebook found it hard to know whether each post or group was a coordinated effort to delegitimize the election or free expression.

  • Female US Marines take on gruelling 'Crucible training' for first time

    More than 50 new female Marines have completed the gruelling "Crucible" training exercise at a San Diego base for the first time in the service's 100-year history. The three-day challenge is one of the most arduous in the US military and is required of recruits hoping to graduate from the historically all-male Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The training involves target practice, hand-to-hand combat, assault courses and the notoriously difficult "Reaper" hike, which caps off the 13-week boot camp. The "Reaper" hike, the final stage, requires recruits to scale rugged terrain and a steep ridge while carrying gear weighing as much as 75lbs for almost 10 miles. A total of 53 women joined their male counterparts for the first-ever mixed company at the San Diego base this week to complete the Crucible.

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • The recent spike in Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll is still likely a huge underestimation

    As if scenes from overcrowded hospitals and SOS cries from people struggling to access oxygen and medicines were not enough, now images from New Delhi’s cremation grounds and graveyards are reflecting how bad things on the ground really are. Since March 1, Delhi has seen over 2,284 Covid-related deaths, as per official data. There are fears that this tally may rise sharply in the coming weeks as the healthcare infrastructure in Delhi has been under stress for the last several days with thousands of new cases being reported on a daily basis.

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Harley Davidson Is Revved Up. Why One Analyst Thinks the Stock Could Idle.

    A 20% decline in the company's core U.S. market is a sign that younger Americans aren't enthralled with motorcycles, says Morgan Stanley's Billy Kovanis.

  • Watch: Wyndham Clark risks life and limb in snake-and-alligator-infested pond

    Wyndham Clark didn't mind getting his shirt dirty. It was the snakes and alligators he was worried about.

  • Officials say missing Indonesian submarine has sunk after finding lost items

    The Indonesian navy on Saturday said the submarine that went missing earlier this week had sunk and cracked opened, killing its 53 crew members onboard, AP reports.Details: Navy Chief Yudo Margono reportedly shifted the status of its missing vessel from "sub miss" to "sub sank." Rescuers found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to The New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBodies of the crew members have not yet been found, Margono added.Items were found floating in a location where the sea is 930 yards deep, CNN notes. Sonar seemed to indicate the submarine sank well below what is referred to as “crush depth," the Times writes.It is still unknown how the submarine sunk, but experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.What they're saying: Margono added that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, The Times reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wildfire-fighting plane is shut down as fire season begins

    The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said via email Friday that the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the worlds’ largest firefighting plane called the Global SuperTanker. Representatives from that department didn’t immediately respond to questions about how that move could affect the state’s firefighting efforts.

  • Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Engaged in Major PDA at Her 26th Birthday Party in New York City

    The party involved a grilled cheese truck, lots of PDA, and SO MANY balloons.

  • U.S. military sends reinforcements ahead of Afghanistan drawdown

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending B-52 bombers and keeping an aircraft carrier in the region.

  • Golf-Make it snappy: Clark risks life and limb playing shot from gator territory

    Playing alongside South Africa's Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where television pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round alone. "The first thing that went through my mind was snakes because I had to take my shoes off," Clark told reporters at TPC Louisiana after the round. Despite the looming threat, Clark managed to shoot the ball out of the swamp and land it just a little over 14 feet from the hole, walking out of the water speckled with mud, before making par.