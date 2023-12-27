Indonesian protesters storm Rohingya refugee shelter

STORY: This is the moment a large crowd of Indonesian students stormed a convention center in the city of Banda Aceh on Wednesday (December 27), where hundreds of Rohingya refugees were being housed.

Footage showed the students, who were calling for the refugees to be deported, running into the building's basement.

There Rohingya men, women and children were sat on the floor, crying in fear.

It's a sign of growing hostility and rejection in Indonesia of Rohingya refugees.

The Muslim minority group has faced decades of persecution and abuse in Buddhist-majority Myanmar - prompting many to flee in boats.

But in Indonesia some, like student Della Masrida, have grown frustrated at the number of arrivals.

“They’ve been doing a lot of nonsense things like demanding better food and shelter. They shouldn’t have done that. They weren’t invited here anyway and they feel like this is their country. And that’s inappropriate.”

At the convention center, the Rohingya refugees were taken to trucks as the protesters looked on.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has blamed a recent surge in arrivals on human trafficking, and pledged to work with international organizations to offer temporary shelter.

According to the U.N.'s refugee agency, over 1,500 Rohingya refugees have landed in Indonesia since November.

Arrivals tend to spike between November and April, when the seas are calmer.

The UNHCR said it was "deeply disturbed to see a mob attack on a site sheltering vulnerable refugee families" and called for better protection.

It added that the incident was the result of a coordinated online campaign of misinformation and hate speech.

A Banda Aceh police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.