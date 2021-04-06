Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

  • In this image made from video, soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have left dozens of people dead and missing and displaced thousands, the country's disaster relief agency said Monday. (AP Photo)
  • Workers raise an electricity pole to return power back to a flood affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro)
  • A man sits amid flood debris in front of his home in the village of Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro)
  • People who are displaced by floods rest at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo)
  • People who are displaced by floods sift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo)
  • People view the damage at the site where a bridge was swept away by flood waters in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro)
  • Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of local sub-district military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro)
  • The wreckage of a pick up truck rests on a pile of flood debris in a village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro)
  • Women clear flood debris in the village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, easter Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro)
1 / 9

Indonesia Landslide

In this image made from video, soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have left dozens of people dead and missing and displaced thousands, the country's disaster relief agency said Monday. (AP Photo)
RICKO WAWO and NINIEK KARMINI
·2 min read

LEMBATA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor.

More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 67 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Hundreds of police, soldiers and residents dug through the debris with their bare hands, shovels and hoes searching for those buried, efforts that were being hindered by heavy rain. Relatives wailed as they watched rescuers pull out one mud-caked body, place it on a bamboo stretcher and take it away for burial.

Landslides and flooding from heavy rains from a tropical cyclone have killed at least 128 people across several islands in Indonesia and 27 people in East Timor. Thousands of homes have been damaged and thousands of people displaced in the disasters, which could continue to worsen as the storm is expected to continue affecting the region for several days as it moves south toward Australia.

In addition to the dead, Indonesian disaster officials said at least 72 people were missing.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the weather and the remoteness of the areas affected. Roads and bridges were damaged in many areas.

Rescue personnel with eight excavators and tons of food and medicine were planned to be deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were being hindered by a lack of sea transportation to the remote islands, said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo. He called on the private sector to support relief efforts in these remote areas.

Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas of the islands on Tuesday. More helicopters with police and soldiers were expected to come support distribution of aid and supplies, Monardo said.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for several and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

____

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

  • Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

    Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that has killed at least 128. Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. An amateur video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata island, home to the Mount Ile Lewotolok volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had crushed homes after being dislodged by the cyclone.

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Asian Woman Stabbed In California After Suspect Was Released From Jail Because Of COVID Pandemic Restrictions

    A transient woman accused in a fatal knifing of an Asian woman in California on Saturday was jailed days earlier on assault charges but had been freed without bail because of COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said. Darlene Stephanie Montoya, 23, allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng to death as she walked her two dogs in Riverside, California on April 3. Meng was found with several stab wounds in her abdomen area in the city’s La Sierra neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. She was rushed to hospital where she later died. Meng lived in the neighborhood, according to police. After she didn’t return home, her family canvassed the area and ultimately stumbled upon the crime scene when they saw the police in the area. “The family started going out looking for her because she hadn’t returned back,” Officer Ryan J. Railsback told Oxygen.com on Monday. Montoya, who allegedly fled the area, was arrested nearby after neighbors reported her for acting suspiciously and loitering. Police don’t suspect the deadly stabbing was a hate crime and that Montoya “randomly confronted” Meng while she was on her walk. “Our detectives, after interviewing the suspect and going through all the evidence, and everything, they have found nothing to suggest that the victim was targeted strictly for her ethnicity,” Railsback said. Meng’s death follows a rise in hate crimes targeting Asians in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, a white gunman massacred eight people, primarily of Asian descent, at a trio of massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Officials, who didn’t specify an exact motive in the knife attack, said Montoya is experiencing homelessness. “We believe the suspect did what she did, and committed this murder, her mental health issues and her substance abuse issues probably have something to do with it,” Railsback said. Montoya was arrested on suspicion of murder, using a weapon during the commission of a felony, and being under the influence of an illegal substance. She hasn’t been formally charged. Montoya has an alleged history of “violent” behavior, authorities said. On March 30, she was arrested for attacking a separate individual with her skateboard near a shopping center, according to law enforcement. “We found her, we arrested her, we booked her into jail,” Railsback explained. That incident occurred only a few miles away from where Meng was killed; police confirmed the victim in the incident wasn’t Asian. Montoya was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, however, she was ultimately released with a citation because of the situation within the jail. “This is a horrible tragedy that should have never happened,” Railsback added. “These current bail schedules — directed by the state and set by courts — because of the COVID pandemic, she was released on a citation from jail. If we weren’t under these special rules for the bail schedule right now there’s probably a good chance the suspect would still be in custody...and wouldn’t have had the opportunity to commit violence against anyone else. It’s tragic any way you look at it.” Montoya was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on April 3, according to online jail records. She's being held without bail.

  • More than 100 killed by flooding and landslides from Cyclone Seroja

    More than 100 people were killed in Indonesia and Timor-Leste when torrential rain led to devastating flooding and landslides, submerging villages in mud.

  • Tropical cyclone kills at least 113 in Indonesia, East Timor

    Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and East Timor have killed 113 people, with many still unaccounted for and thousands displaced, officials said on Monday. At least 86 deaths were reported on several islands in Indonesia's West and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, while 71 others were missing, after the cyclone brought flash floods, landslides and strong winds amid heavy rain over the weekend, disaster agency BNPB said. In East Timor, which shares the Timor island with Indonesia, at least 27 people were killed by landslides, flash floods and a falling tree, while 7,000 were displaced, its government said.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

    Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries. The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs.

  • Tropical cyclone hits Indonesia, East Timor

    There were 55 people dead and 40 missing in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, after the cyclone brought flash floods, landslides and strong winds amid heavy rain since the weekend, disaster agency BNPB said.More than 400 people were evacuated and thousands more impacted, it said.In East Timor, which shares the Timor island with Indonesia, 21 people were killed by landslides, flash floods and a falling tree, mostly in the capital Dili.More than 1,500 people were evacuated, Main Director of Civil Protection, Ismael da Costa Babo, told reporters.Several bridges collapsed, trees fell and blocked some roads in Indonesia and at least one ship sank in high waves triggered by the cyclone, complicating search and rescue operations, BNPB said.Agustinus Payong Boli, deputy head of the East Flores government, said rescuers halted evacuations because a storm was still raging and they needed heavy equipment.In Lembata, where at least 20 people died, authorities feared bodies had been washed away."We are using rubber boats to find bodies at sea. In several villages, flash floods hit while people were sleeping," Thomas Ola Langoday, deputy head of Lembata district government, told Reuters by phone.President Joko Widodo offered his condolences and urged residents to follow the direction from field officers during extreme weather.The Seroja cyclone hit the Savu sea southwest of Timor island in the early hours of Monday, Indonesia's weather agency said.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Grandmother of pregnant woman killed: 'The city failed her'

    "My granddaughter didn't deserve to die like this," she said of Brianna Navarro, who was killed during a shooting in the Westchase area.

  • "Economic blackmail": McConnell condemns corporate backlash to Georgia voting law

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Monday accusing U.S. corporations that oppose the GOP-sponsored law curbing voting access in Georgia of using "economic blackmail to spread disinformation."Why it matters: Dozens of CEOs and corporations have spoken out in the wake of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing the new law, which institutes strict new ID requirements, gives the Republican-controlled state legislature more control over elections, and limits the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany of the statements of opposition came after activists threatened to boycott Georgia-based corporations, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.The MLB announced last week that it would move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta as a result of the new restrictions.What he's saying: “We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people," McConnell said in the statement."The President has claimed repeatedly that state-level debates over voting procedures are worse than Jim Crow or ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Nobody actually believes this," he continued."Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation. But there’s an old cynical saying that ‘history is just the set of lies agreed upon.'"McConnell points to a Washington Post fact-check that debunked a claim by President Biden that the Georgia law "ends voting hours early," and he calls it "the big lie" — a phrase frequently used by Democrats to describe former President Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell argued."Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order. "Driving the news: McConnell's statement comes just two days after Trump urged his followers to boycott corporations that have spoken out against Georgia's voting restrictions. Trump specifically targeted MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Portland police department reportedly losing officers in droves

    115 Portland police officers have reportedly left since July 2020; Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones breaks down what’s happening in liberal cities.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • Hunter Biden: Past romance with Beau’s widow sparked by ‘overwhelming grief’

    ‘To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain,’ said Biden, ‘because it came out of real overwhelming grief that we both shared.’ Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden, sat down for a rare, in-depth interview on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new book, Beautiful Things, where he opened up about several topics. Biden even talked about the short-lived romance he had with his former sister-in-law, Hallie, in 2017, which was two years after the death of his brother, former Delaware National Guard Iraq War veteran and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, to brain cancer.

  • Dozens killed as flooding, mudslides ravage Indonesia and Timor-Leste

    A developing tropical system brought rounds of torrential rainfall to the islands of eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste throughout the weekend, leading to widespread flooding and deadly mudslides. AccuWeather forecasters warn that more rain is expected in the coming days. As of Sunday evening, local time, at least nine people have been killed by floodwaters in Dili, the capital city of Timor-Leste, an official from Civil Protection told local media. Officials called the city a "calamity zone" as days of heavy tropical rainfall caused Dili to fill with floodwaters, especially during high tide. This satellite image from Sunday night, local time, shows the strengthening tropical low responsible for the severe flooding and mudslides across parts of Indonesia and Timor-Leste. (CIRA/RAMMB) Extensive damage to homes and businesses has been reported, including to infrastructure needed to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff at the warehouse where Timor-Leste's medical supplies are stored have been working to save what they can after the building flooded over the weekend. This is the same building that was going to store COVID-19 vaccines that were scheduled to arrive on Monday. Residents and officials have reported water levels as high as 6.5 feet (2 m) in some neighborhoods with houses along the Comoro River being swept away, reported local media. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The East and West Nusa Tenggara provinces of eastern Indonesia were also hit hard by torrential rainfall over the weekend. At least 70 people have been killed and thousands more displaced due to flash flooding and mudslides, Reuters reported. According to Reuters, the total death toll across Indonesia and Timor-Leste due to flash flooding, landslides and a falling tree climbed to 113 by Monday evening, local time. Hundreds of people were involved in search-and-rescue efforts across the province, said Raditya Jati, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Six villages were impacted by flooding and landslides, and recovery efforts were hindered by power outages, debris, thick mud covering roadways and rough seas, Jati added. People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara) Mud rushed down the hills and into the Lamenele village during the early morning on Sunday, Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency, told AP, adding that rescuers recovered 35 bodies and at least five injured persons. In the village of Oyang Bayang, hundreds of people fled their homes as floodwaters rose. Forty houses were destroyed, including some that were swept away by the floodwaters, said Ola. Nearly 10,000 people were forced to evacuate due to flooding in Bima, a town located in West Nusa Tenggara, the Associated Press reported. The death toll from flooding and mudslides is expected to increase in the coming days as search-and-rescue missions continue in some areas and tropical rainfall continues in others. The torrential rainfall responsible to the damage across eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste is due to a tropical system that has been spinning near the islands and gaining intensity. Plenty of warm water and light-to-moderate wind shear over the Timor Sea allowed this tropical low to strengthen into Tropical Cyclone Seroja overnight Sunday, local time. Heavy rainfall and increasingly gusty winds can linger over the already hard-hit areas of East Nusa Tenggara province into Monday night, as the cyclone begins to drift to the southwest after remaining largely stationary over the weekend. "Additional strengthening is expected Tuesday and Wednesday," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. The direction this tropical cyclone will take into the second half of the week will depend on another tropical low developing near Christmas Island. This storm is forecast to track to the east as it gains strength this week. "If this low can become a cyclone, it may be named Odette and can eventually interact with the strengthening Tropical Cyclone Seroja later in the week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. Depending on the exact track and strength of these two storms as they approach each other during the middle of the week will help to determine their future track. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these two features, interests along the Pilbara and Gascoyne coasts of Western Australia should monitor these storms throughout the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • China is 'trampling on Hong Kong's democracy'

    With Beijing's influence now paramount, many in Hong Kong are torn between defiance and resignation.

  • 'We're going to move forward, period': Schumer ready to move on changes to marijuana laws – even if Biden isn't

    President Joe Biden has opposed federal legalization of marijuana, saying more study is needed. The White House says his "position has not changed."

  • Building Collapses Into Raging Floodwater in Dili, East Timor

    Footage shared to Facebook on April 4 captured the moment a building collapsed in Dili, East Timor, after raging floodwaters eroded its foundations.Local man Janito Afonso, who shot this footage, said it showed the “situation right now due to the heavy rain since last night at Comoro River,” which runs through the Timorese capital.The flooding came following heavy rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Seroja. Credit: Janito Afonso via Storyful

  • Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia kill dozens

    Multiple disasters caused by torrential rain in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands, the country’s disaster relief agency has said. Mud tumbled from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Sunday on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.