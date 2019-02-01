Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek hits big number with latest fundraising effort

The company said it would use the proceeds to expand and deepen Go-Jek's presence in its home market Indonesia, as well as Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Indonesian ride-hailing company Go-Jek said Friday it had finalized the first closing of its ongoing Series F fundraising efforts.

Go-Jek's release did not disclose the amount of fresh funds raised.

An industry source familiar with the matter told CNBC that Go-Jek raised just more than $1 billion with the first close of the Series F funding round.

Investors included tech giants Google (GOOGL) and Tencent (700-HK) as well as Chinese e-commerce player JD.com and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation.

The company said the proceeds would be used to expand and deepen Go-Jek's presence in its home market, Indonesia, as well as Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand .

"We started out with ride-hailing but in a short space of time have become Indonesia's industry leader across all key verticals including transport, food delivery, mobile payments, logistics, and merchant services," Nadiem Makarim, CEO of Go-Jek Group, said in a statement.

"As we expand internationally, we are excited to extend our vision to more countries and at the same time put Indonesia on the map as a regional hub for tech innovation," he said.

Go-Jek has a presence in 204 cities and regencies across five countries in Southeast Asia. It has more than 2 million drivers and about 400,000 merchants on its platform.





Last month, the company made its beta service available to all users in Singapore .

Go-Jek's regional expansion puts it in direct competition with Grab, which announced a partnership with video streaming service Hooq earlier this week.

Grab has also raised funds north of $3 billion since last year as investors jump on board the potentially lucrative digital market in Southeast Asia.

The region's internet economy is set to exceed $240 billion by 2025, according to a report from Google and Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

Go-Jek said that after the close of the Series F fundraising, its founders would still maintain control over the decision-making process and direction of the company.