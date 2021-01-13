Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

  • Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators walk near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • An Indonesian rescue team member walks near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Members of National Transportation Safety Committee place a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed into a container after a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Indonesian navy personnel inspect a part the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed in waters off the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Fadlan Syam)
  • Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Members of National Transportation Safety Committee place a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed into a container after a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed during a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Indonesian Navy personnel pose for photos with the flight data recorder recovered from the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the Java Sea at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Indonesian Navy personnel carry a box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the Java Sea at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues, in this aerial photo taken over the Java Sea, off Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
  • Rubber boats carrying divers position themselves as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues, in this photo taken from an Indonesian Navy airplane over the Java Sea, off Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
1 / 12

Indonesia Plane Crash

Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators walk near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
NINIEK KARMINI and ACHMAD IBRAHIM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Divers searching for a crashed jet's cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend.

Indonesian navy divers on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from the jet that disappeared Saturday minutes after taking off from Jakarta with 62 people aboard. The information on both black boxes will be key to the crash investigation.

The 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 had resumed commercial flights last month after almost nine months out of service because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration sent an airworthiness directive requiring operators of various Boeing 737 aircraft models, including the 737-500, to carry out engine checks before they can be flown again after being out of service. The order followed reports of engines shutting down in mid-flight because of corrosion in a key valve.

Director General of Air Transportation Novie Riyanto said the plane was inspected on Dec. 2, including checks for engine corrosion, and was declared airworthy by Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry on Dec. 14. It resumed commercial flights on Dec. 22, according to ministry data. After returning to service, the plane made 132 flights, including the last one, according to aviation-data firm Flightradar24.

Aviation experts said planes that are parked for long stretches can be returned to flight safely.

“It depends on how the airline maintains the aircraft while it is grounded,” said William Waldock, an aviation-safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. He said airlines should run engines periodically and perform other maintenance. “It tends to keep everything lubricated, and it reduces the likelihood of corrosion building up in places you don’t want it to be,” he said.

John Goglia, a former member of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, said preparing a long-grounded jet can be an intensive and expensive chore, taking a team of mechanics up to two weeks to check engines and make sure that electronic, hydraulic and fuel systems are operating and free of contamination.

Goglia said that his initial thought on learning about the plane’s long grounding “was if they did the proper due diligence, because sometimes that stuff doesn’t show up for a little while.”

Navy officials have said the two black boxes were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the plane’s wreckage, slowing the search efforts. A signal that may be from the cockpit voice recorder was detected near where the flight data recorder was recovered, between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta.

At least 160 divers were deployed Wednesday to boost the search for the recorder that holds conversations between pilots.

More than 3,300 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 ships and 20 raft boats searched Wednesday in the area of the java Sea where the jet crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains.

Bambang Suryo Aji, the National Search and Rescue Agency’s operations director, told reporters that bad weather and high waves up to 5 meters (16 feet) high forced authorities to suspend the search in the afternoon.

So far, the searchers have sent 139 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts. Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA tests to the disaster victim identification unit, which on Tuesday said it had identified four victims.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the team it is sending to join the crash investigation will arrive in a few days.

The four NTSB investigators will be joined by personnel from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, General Electric and Boeing, who have expertise in operations, human performance, airplane structure and systems, the NTSB wrote on Twitter.

The airline’s data showed that both pilots in command of the plane were highly experienced and had relatively good safety records.

Capt. Afwan, who goes by one name, began his career as an air force Hercules pilot and had several decades of flying experience. He was known to his relatives and friends as a devout Muslim and preacher. Afwan’s co-pilot, Diego Mamahit, was equally qualified.

Nurcahyo Utomo, an investigator with Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, said the crew did not declare an emergency or report technical problems before the plane nosedived into the sea.

Indonesia's aviation industry grew quickly after the nation's economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s. Safety concerns led the United States and the European Union to ban Indonesian carriers for years, but the bans have since been lifted due to better compliance with international aviation standards.

___

Associated Press writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • 'Just the tip of the iceberg': FBI and DOJ promise to charge hundreds over Capitol riot

    In their first public comments since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice said that hundreds of arrests were likely in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Police warn of new plot for 4,000 armed insurrectionists to surround US Capitol

    Police have warned of a plot in which 4,000 armed insurrectionists could descend on Washington in the coming days, encircling the US Capitol. It was one of at least three armed plots detailed in a phone call between US Capitol Police and Democrat members of Congress, according to politicians on the call. Meanwhile, it emerged that the FBI had warned extremists were planning for "war" the day before the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6. FBI agents were aware that plotters had shared maps of the tunnels under the Capitol online, and arranged locations to rendez-vous in states including Kentucky and South Carolina before heading to Washington. But still the National Guard was not called in beforehand. The disclosure came as 15,000 National Guard troops were activated to protect the Capitol in the lead up to Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.

  • Veterans Groups Plan to Expel Any Members Who Took Part in Capitol Riot

    The DAV, AMVETS and VFW have rules for those whose actions bring disgrace on the organization.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • U.S. executes first woman on federal death row in nearly seven decades

    The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, early on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle for her execution by overturning a stay, according to a reporter serving as a media witness. Montgomery's execution marked the first time the U.S. government has implemented the death sentence for a female prisoner since 1953. Challenges were fought across multiple federal courts on whether to allow execution of Montgomery, 52, who had initially been scheduled to be killed by lethal injections of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate on Tuesday in the Justice Department's execution chamber at its prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • FBI report contradicts official's declaration that agency did not have prior intelligence Capitol riot would turn violent

    Last Friday, Steven D'Antuono, the head of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the bureau had "no indication" the deadly riot at the United States Capitol could turn violent. After working "diligently with our partners," he said, the agency determined there was nothing planned "other than First Amendment-protected activity." But an internal FBI document reviewed by The Washington Post suggests otherwise.A day before a large group of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, an FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia, issued an explicit internal warning after receiving information about "calls for violence" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. The threat was in an online thread, which urged readers to "be ready to fight," adding that "Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their [Black Lives Matter] and [Antifa] slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die."An FBI official familiar with the document told the Post on condition of anonymity that officials at the FBI's Washington bureau were indeed briefed on the matter, which another anonymous law enforcement official said suggests the agency's shortcomings were not related to intelligence gathering, but rather the response to the information at hand.The document did clarify the intelligence was not "finally evaluated," which is why only law enforcement agencies were granted access to its contents, as well as why no action could be taken on "this raw reporting without prior coordination with the FBI." Even still, the findings appear to throw a wrench in the notion that the FBI was caught completely off guard by how events unfolded. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul who made big bets on Trump and Netanyahu, dies at 87

    Combative self-made billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who assembled the world's largest casino empire and used his fortune to nurture conservative politicians and policies in the United States and Israel, has died at age 87. The American casino mogul, raised in a poor Jewish immigrant family in Boston as the son of a cab driver, established lavish hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore, and headed the world's largest casino company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. Adelson's wealth made him a formidable figure in American and Israel politics and in the news media.

  • Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

    The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

    As the public continues to learn more about the Trump supporters who took over the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, new footage has emerged that shows a rioter hitting an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the melee. According to the New York Post, the clip obtained by Storyful shows a sea of MAGA supporters aggressively pushing past a barricade as U.S. Capitol Police tries in futility to keep them corralled on the west side of the building. “They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

  • Mitch McConnell's cold fury means Donald Trump could be convicted

    The tipping point came just before 6pm on Tuesday night. Almost simultaneously, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, and congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, made clear they have abandoned Donald Trump. It was the moment the political sands shifted under the president's feet. Other, previously loyal, Republicans will follow. And the way is now clear, not just for Republicans in the House to join Democrats in impeaching Mr Trump, but potentially for the Senate to convict him. Mr Trump would be the first US president to meet such an ignominious fate. Hours earlier it had still seemed a very remote possibility. Mr McConnell is a quietly spoken individual, but when he strikes he is lethal. Nothing he does is without calculation. On Tuesday, perfectly timed for reporting on the evening TV news, the New York Times carried a bombshell that Mr McConnell had "told associates" his thinking. And it was devastating. He now "hates" Mr Trump, it was said, and believes the president has committed impeachable offences. He would be "pleased" if Mr Trump was impeached because it would help to "purge" him from the Republican party. Mr McConnell does not do things by half measures. Tellingly, there was no denial of the report from his office. Within minutes Ms Cheney was out with a blistering statement saying she would join Democrats in voting to impeach. Dick Cheney's daughter did not hold back either.

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”