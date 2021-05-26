Indonesian Travel Startup Tiket Weighs SPAC Merger This Year

Yoolim Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tiket.com Chief Executive Officer George Hendrata said his online travel startup is considering going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The Indonesian company is also exploring a traditional initial public offering as well as potentially combining with one of the Southeast Asian super apps, Hendrata said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on Wednesday during the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific.

If Tiket decides to go public, “it will definitely be within this year,” the CEO said. “Traditional IPO, definitely looking at that, but for the full travel recovery, it will take a year or even two. The SPAC option is quicker.”

Tiket is in talks with COVA Acquisition Corp. for a deal that would value the combined entity at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Jakarta-based Tiket, according to people familiar with the matter. As part of the deal, Tiket could raise about $200 million in a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that often accompanies a SPAC merger, they said.

Read more: Indonesian Travel Startup Is Said to Weigh $2 Billion SPAC Deal

Tiket joins a slew of Southeast Asian internet companies considering SPAC listings or IPOs to fuel growth as online commerce gains popularity in the region. Local rival Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel.

The merger combining Gojek and PT Tokopedia into an Indonesian internet powerhouse is setting up a three-way battle for tech dominance in Southeast Asia against Singapore-based Sea Ltd. and Grab Holdings Inc.

“Everywhere else in the world, online travel platforms tend to be publicly listed companies, hugely profitable,” the CEO said. “If you look at the region, there are a lot of super apps and you have a lot of ecosystems growing, so there might be some opportunity to combine with one or the other. So it’s one of the three options.”

Tiket.com was founded in 2011, a year before Traveloka. It was acquired in 2017 by the diversified conglomerate Djarum Group, which put it under the leadership of Hendrata, previously Djarum’s director of business development and diversification. Tiket’s platform lets consumers buy tickets for flights and trains as well as concerts and other events. Users can also book hotel and rental cars in Indonesia. It has a network of more than 90 airlines, 2.8 million hotels and other lodgings, and more than 400 corporate partners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cresset Makes 2 Key Hires, Including Former E*Trade Executive

    The four-year-old RIA, which has more than $13 billion in client assets, is looking to the new additions to further drive its growth.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018. Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”(Updates wealth ranking in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy - sources

    WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said. The lawsuit, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it. While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice.

  • Trump calls New York criminal probe a 'witch hunt' and claims a poll shows he is the frontrunner in 2024

    "... Our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" Trump said.

  • A woman's 23andMe kit revealed her biological father is a retired doctor who used his sperm in her mom's fertility treatment, lawsuit claims

    A lawsuit alleges Dr. Martin Greenberg used his sperm in Bianca Voss's intrauterine insemination in 1983. She'd paid him to find an anonymous donor.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly donated $1,000 to a Texas school board candidate trying to ban teaching about systemic racism

    Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1,000 to his sister Shannon Braun's campaign for a Texas school board. She wants to ban critical race theory.

  • ‘This is the worst ever.’ Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses teeth after assault

    More than 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported by the FAA in 2021.

  • Democrats consider the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Greene recently chased Ocasio-Cortez down a hallway as the two left the House chamber, shouted at her, and accused her of supporting terrorists.

  • 'Greater Idaho' took one step closer to being a real thing this week, as 5 counties voted to secede from liberal Oregon in hopes of joining conservative Idaho.

    The proposed new border for the Greater Idaho movement would see more than 70% of Oregon's land be incorporated into Idaho.

  • William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to publicly get the COVID-19 vaccine, died of an unrelated illness

    Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, his friend, said the "best tribute to Bill" is to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added, “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high-profile sale and the departure of one noteworthy on-air contributor.During the call, Zucker said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because he refused to do so, the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN could be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Rob Lowe says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Montecito, California, means 'the neighborhood is never going to be the same'

    "Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same," Rob Lowe told E! News' "Daily Pop."

  • Kelly Osbourne denies plastic-surgery speculation after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • Leaked video from PGA Championship shows just how much Brooks Koepka doesn't like Bryson DeChambeau in golf's best and ugliest rivalry

    The years-old rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau nearly boiled over at the PGA Championship.

  • Andrew Yang Rips NYC Tabloid for ‘Racist’ Cartoon Calling Him a ‘Tourist’

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersWith less than a month to go before New York’s primary election, presidential also-ran turned mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in a war with one of the city’s major newspapers.On Monday, the New York Daily News posted a cartoon portraying him as a tourist after he said Times Square was his favorite subway station. He and his wife called the paper racist. And then the tabloid hit back by mocking him in another story and getting the local head of the NAACP to say Yang shouldn’t be throwing around the term racism.“A mayoral candidate who failed to vote in several local elections, decamped to upstate New York during the height of the COVID pandemic, and who recently named the Times Square subway station his favorite among all underground New York City stops—called a press conference Tuesday to complain about a satirical Daily News cartoon depicting him as a tourist,” the newspaper sneered in its story.Yang and his wife, Evelyn, both blasted the cartoon at the emotional presser in Queens, decrying the jibe as racist and harmful to Asian Americans.“I call upon everyone in this race to say that all of us belong here in New York and that characterizing anyone as being less New York than someone else on the basis of their race or religion or any other background is wrong,” said Yang, who has lived in New York for 24 years but has never voted for mayor.When Evelyn got up to speak, she said of the cartoon, “They’re calling Andrew, this Asian man, a tourist, coming from who knows where, but probably from a land of other people who look just like him with his shifty, beady eyes… Not only does this dehumanize Asians, it promotes racism against them,” she continued, adding that she asked the News to pull the drawing from its print edition. “And do you know what they did? They printed it anyway.”Maya Wiley, a former adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio who is running against Yang for the Democratic mayoral nomination, said the cartoon was a step too far.“@AndrewYang should not have to endure this,” she tweeted Tuesday. “No New Yorker who is Asian or Pacific Islander should. This is an offensive cartoon and we all have an obligation to call it out. #StopAsianHate”Some have argued that even suggesting that Yang isn’t a “real New Yorker” is itself xenophobic. But in a statement to the News, NAACP New York state conference president Hazel Dukes pushed back on the criticism, saying of Yang: “He didn’t do his homework—maybe that’s what they’re talking about—not as an Asian-American. He has not been able to answer some very pertinent questions about life in the City of New York. They’re talking about his knowledge of the city. I would not say we should label that as racism.”Dukes continued: “There is racism. No doubt about it. When people say all black people are lazy, they’re not talking about me. When you make these kind of remarks, you’re talking about a whole group of people. That’s racist. When you talk about a cartoon, they’re just talking about him.”The News defended cartoonist Bill Bramhall’s work, saying the drawing was intended as a comment on the “major gaps” in Yang’s grasp of city politics and policy.“This is not a racial stereotype or racist caricature,” editorial page director Josh Greenman said in a statement, adding that the original version of the cartoon, which ran first online, was updated for the paper’s print edition. “After Bill tweeted his cartoon yesterday, people reacted badly to how Yang’s eyes were drawn,” he said. “Bill altered the drawing out of sensitivity to those concerns, without changing the concept of the cartoon, which he and we stand by.”And the criticism of the cartoon itself as being a racial stereotype seems odd given that he had a cartoon of himself made for his presidential run that’s pretty similar? pic.twitter.com/HVA2cp7bG7— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 25, 2021 Yang’s seeming confusion over standard New York City details has been a point of contention since he entered the race. In the early days of Yang’s run, New Yorkers lambasted him for referring to a large Midtown-style deli as a “bodega.” His bumbling takes on New York, after nearly two-and-a-half decades as a resident, have since inspired multiple parody accounts on Twitter.“Our city needs more green space—today I’m proposing a large, centrally located park,” said one tweet posted by @YangPolicyShop.Checking out Little Italy! pic.twitter.com/VsJcOCYeAi— Andrew Yang: Real New Yorker (Parody) (@andrewyangsnyc) April 29, 2021 The “hazy outlines of a plan” Yang floated last week that calls for the city to take full control of its subways and buses from Albany is “so bad that it should disqualify him,” according to Streetsblog NYC, a local transportation-focused media outlet. In a candidates’ forum, Yang was at a loss when asked about the MTA’s debt load. He then tried to deflect from his non-answer by incorrectly insisting that “the MTA doesn’t break its numbers out that cleanly.”Yang has also failed to inspire confidence by demonstrating a clear lack of familiarity with New York City Police Department procedures, even though he bills himself as uniquely positioned to usher the department “into the 21st century.” At a recent campaign event in Brooklyn, Yang appeared flummoxed when a New York Post reporter asked him about last year’s repeal of 50a, a state law that kept police disciplinary records from public disclosure.Still, Susan Kang, a professor of political science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast that it’s entirely possible to make a political point about whether Yang understands New York City without reinforcing harmful stereotypes.Kang, who is herself Asian-American, said discussions about racial justice often don’t take Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders into consideration. And while she said she doesn’t think the Daily News cartoon was intentionally racist, “the interpretation was hurtful, so it’s a good time to reflect.”“This is important because it’s sort of bringing that experience into the public conversation,” Kang told The Daily Beast. “It’s one of those things where in this particular moment people are more sensitive about portrayals of Asian-Americans, and so I can understand where the concern comes from. Right now, with Asian Pacific Islander month, there’s a lot of stuff on social media about how people with Asian heritage feel marginalized based on their appearance.”Ten years ago, the racial overtones—or not—of a cartoon portrayal of an Asian person’s face wouldn’t necessarily have been discussed, Kang said, noting that this is an important period for all of us to be mindful of our inherent biases and preconceived notions.“One of the things I feel people have been learning is that people have to listen to other people of various communities about what feels racist to them,” she said, “whether or not they agree with it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

    Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.