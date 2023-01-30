China's JD.com to discontinue services in Indonesia, Thailand - website

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com, will discontinue all services in Indonesia and Thailand in March, announcements on each country's websites showed on Monday.

JD.com will end its services in Thailand from March 3, while in Indonesia it will cease operations at end of the same month, the websites showed. However, both units will stop taking orders on Feb. 15.

A spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure. The company did not provide a reason for the closures.

In Indonesia, the firm started its e-commerce operation under the name JD.ID in 2015, while in Thailand it was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between China's JD.com and Thailand's largest retailer Central Group.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Sophie Yu in Beijing; additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Stephen Coates)