Indonesian village blanketed by volcanic debris and ash
Aerial images of destruction following Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano eruption as volcanic debris and ash blanket Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang in East Java.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made an interesting comparison between Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson and another NFL star before Monday night's showdown in Buffalo.
Congratulations to the hip-hop duo, City Girls, as they just accepted the "Future Is Female" award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch.
While Beijing keeps a rare-earth export ban in its ‘back pocket’, China is looking to consolidate control over the mining of these crucial metals by creating a new state-owned giant
The teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.
Kansas City has now won five straight to maintain their lead in the AFC West.
"I think the candidate to watch — and I hope he gets in — is former Senator David Perdue," Hannity said, arguing that he would fare well against Stacey Abrams.
Kanye West has been publicly attempting a reconciliation with his ex, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce early in 2021 and he has a list of reasons why.
December temperatures will bring cooler weather and chances of snow by the end of this week in some parts, according to the National Weather Service.
AccuWeather forecasters are intently tracking a developing storm that could potentially bring a wintry mix to parts of the Northeast and steady rainfall along the Eastern Seaboard as the second week of December gets underway. Before this potent storm reaches the eastern United States, however, a separate event currently ongoing over the Great Lakes will continue to spread snowfall throughout the remainder of the weekend and into the early week across portions of the Midwest into southern Canada.
A potent storm is impacting the rain-weary Northwest early this week, dumping rain and snow on the region. This can be both hazardous and helpful as the West suffers from extreme drought and the far Northwest remains waterlogged from previous storms. "After having over 10 inches of rain during the month of November, yet another storm is bringing more rain to Seattle on Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. The Emerald City reported 10.26 inches of precipitation throughou
Weather is expected to have a genuine impact on Monday night's much-anticipated Week 13 game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
During a La Nina event, winds and currents near Australia are stronger, making for more warm water near Australia and cold water along South America.
The ocean is clearly rising with every king tide an exclamation point on the urgency of seal level rise.
Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay.
Umbrellas, if not arks, are needed in the Pacific Northwest, while in the Rockies snow shovels are gathering cobwebs. Meteorologists attribute the latest batch of record-shattering weather extremes to a stuck jet stream and the effects of a La Nina weather pattern from cooling waters in the equatorial Pacific. It's still fall astronomically, but winter starts Dec. 1 for meteorologists.
The Fukushima disaster turned Japan away from nuclear. A new energy source may help it quit coal.
Despite the calendar flip to December, severe weather season is not yet in the rear-view mirror for some residents across the southern United States. AccuWeather forecasters say the threat for severe weather more reminiscent of springtime than early December will roar to life across portions of the southern United States early this week. "While December brings more winterlike weather for some portions of the country, severe weather is expected to make a return to portions of the country includin
Residents and visitors to Hawaii may have heard the term Kona Low or Kona Storm - a storm that can bring drastic changes to the weather on the Hawaiian Islands, mainly during the winter months, and should always be taken seriously. To break the term Kona Low down to its most basic parts, the term "Kona" refers to a town on the western coast of the Big Island of Hawaii, which is much drier than the eastern coast of the island. While "Low" refers to an area where barometric pressure is lower than
New details underscore how big – but also how much of a Band-Aid – the 500-plus plan to keep Lake Mead from tanking really is.
Mount Semeru is the largest volcano on the island of Java. It is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.