Indonesian VP Candidate to Leave Cabinet Post Before Election

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s vice presidential hopeful Mahfud MD said he plans to quit his role as a senior minister, less than a month away from elections to prevent any conflict of interest.

Mahfud, who is the running mate of former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo in the Feb. 14 elections said he’s just waiting for the right time to submit his resignation.

His decision follows Ganjar’s call for candidates to relieve their government roles to avoid the abuse of power in their bid. There is no requirement to do so under current regulations issued by President Joko Widodo, whose eldest son is also contesting as Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

Some 204 million Indonesians will cast their ballots next month to elect a new leader to succeed Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, as he finishes his second and last five-year term in October.

Calls for election candidates to resign mounted in recent weeks amid concern some officials and institutions are backing a particular candidate at various occasions. This is despite calls by Jokowi that the government, as well as military and police forces must remain neutral.

