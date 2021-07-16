Indonesia's Bukalapak raises IPO target to $1.5 billion from $1.1 billion -sources

TipRanks

The S&P 500 has been rising all year, and to date has posted gains of more than 16%. After a more volatile start to the year, with strong swings up and down from January to the end of May, during which investors pulled back from the tech giants, the NASDAQ has joined the upward trend. Its year-to-date gain now stands at 14%, and like the S&P, sits just under a record high level. But how much room is there for further growth across the board? In an environment like this, investors need to take ca