Indonesia's Indrawati says palm oil export ban will hurt other countries, but necessary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder and Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sri Mulyani
    Minister of Finance of Indonesia

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Indonesia's new palm oil export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil driven up by Russia's war in Ukraine, Indonesia's finance minister told Reuters on Friday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is "among the harshest moves" the government could take after previous measures failed to stabilize domestic prices.

"We know that this is not going to be the best result," for global supplies, she said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings. "If we are not going to export, that's definitely going to hit the other countries."

China and India are among big importers of palm oil from Indonesia, the world's largest producer accounting for more than half the world's supply. Palm oil is used in products from cooking oils to processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.

Indrawati said previous measures requiring producers to reserve stocks for domestic use did not result in "the level of prices that we want. It's still too expensive for the ordinary household to buy those cooking oils."

At this week's meetings in Washington, policymakers have expressed concern about growing prospects of food shortages due to the war in Ukraine, a major producer of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. World Bank President David Malpass said repeatedly that countries should avoid hoarding of food stocks, export controls and other trade barriers to food.

But Indrawati, a former World Bank managing director, said that as a political leader and policy maker, "you cannot stand in front of your people when you have the commodity which is needed by your people and you let (supplies) just go out" of the country.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Burns and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox - Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban

    Palm oil is the world's most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, margarine, laundry detergents and chocolate. Palm oil is by far the most produced, consumed and traded edible oil in the world, and accounts for roughly 40% of the supply of the top four most popular edible oils: palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil (canola) and sunflower seed oil.

  • Shell accused of using 'accounting trick' to keep buying Russian oil

    The Ukrainian government has criticised Shell over a “trick” that allows it to continue buying Russian oil even after the business promised to cut ties with the Kremlin.

  • Michael Gove poised to approve first new coal mine in decades

    Michael Gove is on the cusp of approving Britain's first coal mine in decades as the Cabinet rallies behind a proposal to wean the country off Russian imports.

  • Activision Union Effort Will Go to a Vote, Labor Board Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Quality assurance testers for Activision Blizzard Inc. will vote next month on unionizing, a U.S. labor board official ordered Friday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaThe group of around 21 worker

  • Oil prices log a weekly loss of more than 4% as investors ride supply-and-demand seesaw

    Oil prices settled lower Friday, contributing to a more than 4% loss for the week, with China’s COVID outbreak and expectations for aggressive interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve dulling prospects for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery  (CL)   (CL00) (CLM22) fell $1.72, or 1.7%, to settle at $102.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Bearish Sentiment Drags Oil Prices Lower

    Despite a plethora of supply risks, bearish sentiment has taken hold of oil markets this week due to a global economic slowdown and lockdowns in China

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns Amplify Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for the third week out of the last four with China facing a large consumption hit and the Federal Reserve signaling that it will aggressively tighten monetary policy to curb inflation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says

  • Coca-Cola set to report earnings Monday

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coca-Cola before its earnings report next week.

  • Oil extends losses, health care stocks lag, pandemic stocks plunge

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • AT&T taps company veteran as chief operating officer

    McElfresh has been with the company for more than 20 years and was recently appointed as president of AT&T Communication's Technology and Operations Group and was responsible for its network, technology, cybersecurity, and data operations. The COO role has been vacant since John Stankey became the chief executive officer in July 2020. The Dallas, Texas-based firm on Thursday posted a 2.5% rise in revenue for its core phone and internet business in the first quarter, as the telecom giant benefited from the expansion of its fiber internet and 5G services.

  • ‘We’re basically in a tug-of-war’ between inflation and the Fed, strategist says

    ERShares COO Eva Ados and Sandy Villere, Villere Balanced Fund Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hike forecast, stocks closing this week low, recession concerns, and inflation.

  • Biden takes shots at GOP, Trump: ‘This is a MAGA party now’

    President Biden took aim at Republicans during a speech on Earth Day, telling his audience that today’s GOP “ain’t your father’s Republican Party” and accusing most Republicans in Washington of being too afraid of primary challengers to buck their party. “This ain’t your father’s Republican Party. Not a joke. All you got to do…

  • What’s driving the nationwide push for labor unionization

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer examines the unionization movement within various American companies, union wins seen in Starbucks and Amazon, and how workers are treated overall.

  • President Biden falling short on climate change, student loans, and immigration promises

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the latest policy agenda from President Biden, including the backlash for his latest environmental and natural gas policies.

  • Why gas is so much more expensive in California than in Texas

    Gas prices are soaring across the country, but drivers are paying more to fill up tanks depending on their state and area code. As of Friday, California has clocked the highest prices at the pump, while Texas has seen some of the lowest. Californians are paying about $2 more for a gallon of gas than…

  • European Gas Falls After EU Guides on Paying for Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe extended losses after the European Union suggested companies could keep paying for natural gas in euros. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaThe bloc has indicated that R

  • Yellen: European ban on Russian energy may do more harm than good

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday raised doubts about how much a European ban on Russian energy imports would hurt the Russian economy. During a Thursday press conference, Yellen said it was essential for the European Union to end its dependence on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports — a critical energy supply for…

  • Santos says ConocoPhillips road dispute not slowing Alaska oil project

    Santos Ltd played down on Friday an Alaska road access dispute with ConocoPhillips, saying their feud was not slowing work on the $3 billion Pikka oil project or the Australian gas producer's efforts to sell its stake in it. Santos rejected a proposal by ConocoPhillips to charge $95 million for long-term access to roads on the U.S. oil and gas producer's Kuparuk River Unit (KRU) oil fields, next to the Pikka project run by Oil Search, which Santos acquired last year.

  • Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas

    The United States unleashed some of its toughest actions against Russian President Vladimir Putin right after he rolled his troops into Ukraine. Polls in the U.S. find that people want Washington to do more. The U.S. could get strong results from any number of next steps, economists and current and former U.S. officials say.

  • Crude Oil Supported by Unexpected Drop in US Inventories

    A surge of 4.3 million barrels in US exports essentially offset an injection of 4.7 million barrels from U.S. strategic reserves.