Indonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says UN

4
Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia
·2 min read

By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by Indonesia's new criminal code, warning the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy.

Indonesia's parliament approved the legislative overhaul on Tuesday, part of a decades long process to replace its colonial-era penal code.

The criminal code includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

The laws also require people to get a permit to hold a protest and bans spreading fake news and views counter to state ideology.

Other articles which officials say aim to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation criminalise sex outside of marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, the promotion of contraception to minors and abortion for non-rape victims.

"The U.N. is concerned that several articles in the revised Criminal Code contravene Indonesia's international legal obligations with respect to human rights," the U.N.'s local office said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Some articles have the potential to criminalise journalistic work… Others would discriminate against, or have a discriminatory impact on, women, girls, boys and sexual minorities," it said.

The code could also affect reproductive and privacy rights and exacerbate gender-based violence based on sexual orientation and identity, the statement said.

Civil society groups have slammed the new laws saying the changes constitute a huge democratic setback, and pose a particular risk to LGBT people, who could be disproportionately impacted by the so-called morality clauses.

"Same-sex couples cannot marry in Indonesia, so this clause also effectively renders all same-sex conduct illegal," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Responding to criticism of the criminal code, Indonesia's justice ministry noted the morality laws, which will not come into effect for another three years, can only be reported by limited parties, such as a spouse, parent or child.

"Investors and foreign tourists don't have to worry about investing and travelling in Indonesia, because people's privacy is still guaranteed by law," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia bans sex outside marriage; corporations scratch Jakarta as convention site

    Columnist Tim Rowland says Indonesia's new law banning sex outside marriage is likely to first be violated by the one who wrote the law.

  • Tourists 'think twice' about Indonesia following criminal code revisions

    Indonesia's decision to outlaw cohabitation and sex outside of marriage may hurt the tourism industry in Bali, travelers and businesses said, just as the island destination gets back on its feet after the COVID pandemic. In an overhaul of its criminal code that critics have called a step backwards for the world's third-largest democracy, Indonesia this week introduced a host of laws, including banning insulting state institutions and spreading views counter to the country's secular ideology, in addition to morality clauses. Travelers and businesses warned the new laws could deter foreigners from visiting or investing in Indonesia.

  • How will Indonesia’s strict new sex laws affect tourists in Bali?

    New ultra-conservative legislation was passed on Tuesday

  • Indonesia 'sex ban': Criminal code changes threaten other freedoms

    There are concerns the revised criminal code could threaten democracy, human rights and free speech.

  • Exclusive-Temasek's PSA explores multi-billion dollar exit from Hutchison Ports-sources

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Port operator PSA International, fully owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is considering selling its multi-billion dollar, 20% stake in the ports business of CK Hutchison Holdings, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Both Temasek and CK Hutchison, the conglomerate of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing, declined to comment. PSA is in the early stages of evaluating an exit from CK Hutchison's ports business and some potential bidders have been tapped, said the sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • UK cost-of-living woes stir push for more free school meals

    As the school bell rings, dozens of children begin filing into the canteen at Hillstone Primary School. For some children in this area of suburban Birmingham, central England, where many families are low income, it may be the only nutritious hot meal in a day. Free school lunches are provided for all 4- to 7-year-olds in England, but most parents of older children have to pay about 2.20 pounds ($2.70) a day for their child to have a cooked meal.

  • San Francisco Investigates Twitter for Musk’s Ugly Motel-Style In-Office Bedrooms

    Twitter owner Elon Musk is clearly miffed at the idea that San Francisco city officials would dare question his efforts to somehow transform the company headquarters into a quasi-motel for all the employees he’s likely exhausting.

  • UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital

    Close to 60% of Haiti’s capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have caused thousands to flee their homes, the U.N. humanitarian chief in the Caribbean nation said Thursday. Ulrika Richardson said that has left nearly 20,000 people in the capital facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” as a cholera outbreak spreads throughout Haiti. Richardson painted a grim picture of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance as the number of cholera deaths has risen to 283.

  • As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution

    Late last month, Shanghai resident Pei was one of many people who came out in support of historic protests against China's COVID-19 curbs, including filming several seconds of footage of a man being arrested on a street corner. Almost immediately, Pei said, five or six plainclothes police grabbed him. Now, as many Chinese residents welcome a relaxation of lockdown measures that have crippled businesses and stoked unemployment, some protesters scooped up by China's security apparatus face an anxious wait about their fate.

  • Authorities seek warrants related to NC substation shooting

    Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations Saturday night, said an agency spokeswoman Shelley Lynch. Such search warrant applications “are a normal step in a law enforcement investigation," she added.

  • Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law

    From the Texas Tribune: The court’s ruling does not overturn the 2021 law, which banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

  • A Warren Buffet-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire

    China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.

  • South Korean Twitch streamer 'scared to go live' after harassers freed on bail

    The South Korean Twitch streamer who was filmed being sexually harassed by two men in Mumbai is questioning her safety after her harassers were granted bail. "Scared to go live today," tweeted the streamer, Mhyochi, whose real name is Hyojeong Park. Mumbai Police reportedly arrested the duo, identified as Mobeen Chand and Mohd Shaikh, in nearby Bhadra hours after the video went viral on social media.

  • Survivor of mass shooting at Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested

    Yifei Lin was arrested as he was being released from a hospital. He was shot Nov. 20 at his marijuana farm near Hennessey.

  • US Navy quashes Nancy Pelosi arrest rumor

    An article claims the US Navy's Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps arrested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on charges of "treason and seditious conspiracy." But the military branch says the allegation is false, and the website that originated the rumor regularly publishes made-up stories under the guise of satire."JAG Charges Nancy Pelosi with Treason, Seditious Conspiracy," says a December 3, 2022 headline from Real Raw News.The article says: "The United States Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps

  • Congress passes same-sex marriage protection, despite tearful plea from Vicky Hartzler

    Missouri Republican Vicky Hartzler, who has spent her career fighting same-sex marriage, broke into tears on the House floor Thursday as she urged her colleagues to vote against the bill.

  • A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill

    "I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.

  • DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: ‘We couldn’t even get two people for the world’s most notorious weapons trafficker’

    Foreign policy experts warn the release of Viktor Bout could incentive future kidnappings of Americans.

  • Border barrier of shipping containers snakes across Arizona wilderness

    It is a border barrier - but not the customary wall or fence. This is made up entirely of shipping containers stacked on top of each other. The improvised wall - topped with concertina wire - was ordered built by Republican Governor Doug Ducey in August in an attempt to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border used by migrants.

  • Topless beach 'gender equity' bylaw approved by Massachusetts town, state attorney general

    Men and women are now equal in being allowed to go naked from the waist up on Nantucket beaches. It's the first topless beach law in Massachusetts.