STORY: The 9,484 ft high volcano erupted at 2.54 p.m. local time (0754 GMT), and volcanic ash was dispersed at high intensity to nearby districts, authorities said.

Eyewitness footage showed clouds of ash hanging over Marapi mountain. Cars, crops, and roads were covered with a thick layer of volcanic ash.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific's so-called "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.