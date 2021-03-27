Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption

Mount Merapi releases volcanic materials down its slope during an eruption in Sleman, Indonesia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Indonesia's most volatile volcano was erupting again Saturday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava and debris down its slopes. No casualties were reported. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)
SLAMET RIYADI
·1 min read

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano was erupting again Saturday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava and debris down its slopes. No casualties were reported.

An avalanche of rocks spilled down Mount Merapi's slopes before dawn and clouds of hot ash shot 200 meters (656 feet) into the air as the mountain groaned and rumbled, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

The volcano unleashed hot clouds of ash at least eight times since the morning as well as a series of pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, debris, lava and gasses — that had reached nearly 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) down its slopes, Humaida said.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) high volcano is on densely populated Java island near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted recently.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center has advised villagers living on Merapi’s slopes to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from its crater and be aware of the peril of lava.

Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped area along the edge of the ocean that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Recommended Stories

  • Telos Corporation (TLS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    TLS earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Lava flows from the erupting Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala

    Lava flows from the erupting Pacaya Volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, some 25 kilometers to the south of the capital Guatemala City. The volcano, which stands at more than 2,500 meters, has been spewing out ash and lava close to populated areas for the last month.

  • What the NFT crypto art craze means for artists

    It’s been two weeks since Christie’s historic $69.3 million auction for crypto art ignited light bulbs around the world. Many are stunts or dada experiments designed to test the borders of the nascent crypto art market and the non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) that confer ownership and authenticity of digital files that live in the ether, where they can be easily replicated. There have been NFTs for the audio recording of fart noises; for a meme based on an unflattering yearbook photo; and for a portfolio of paintings made by a humanoid robot.

  • Why the Financial Times was ready for the financial crisis, but not Brexit

    After 15 years as editor of the Financial Times, Lionel Barber has written a memoir with anecdotes about Obama, Trump, Putin, and Modi.

  • Guatemala's Pacaya volcano continues erupting after 50 days

    Lava flowing out of the Pacaya volcano, 25km south of Guatemala City on March 25, 2021

  • Super-cold thunderstorm sets temperature record

    An American satellite records a temperature of -111C at the top of a powerful Pacific storm.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • A photographer who lives in a 120-square-foot RV built a loft big enough for reading and stargazing above the driver's seat

    Jupiter Contreras restored the water-damaged loft in their RV camper and added blankets, pillows, and a bookshelf to transform it into a reading nook.

  • Ships stuck at the Suez Canal are taking a detour thousands of miles around Africa because of the container vessel blocking the way

    Shipping companies have begun to divert their ships - at massive cost - to abandon the Suez Canal and journey round the southern tip of Africa.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • Gene Simmons clarifies that he's still leaving California, despite reports tying him to a new $5.8 million property in Malibu

    Gene Simmons told Architectural Digest in October that he planned to move to the "much more welcoming" Washington state.

  • All 23 Democratic governors signed a letter condemning anti-Asian hate. Two Republicans joined them.

    More than 60 Democratic and Republican former officials signed a separate statement denouncing anti-Asian racism on Stop AAPI Hate's day of action.

  • BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News Copycat

    BBC NewsBBC News isn’t supposed to be enjoyable. Unlike its cable news equivalents in the United States, the BBC doesn’t see the need to pull in viewers and ad money with Inception-rivaling graphics displays or overly charismatic anchors who wind up in partial control of the head of state.That’s why Simon McCoy was unusual. As a BBC News presenter, his theatrical grumpiness and telling-it-like-it-is attitude saw him become the channel’s most reliably viral host. His antics—ranging from holding up a wad of paper instead of a new-fangled iPad, complaining about the weak puns that he’d been asked to read aloud, and his signature weariness about royal baby news—saw him rise to be a twee Twitter sensation.As @BBCSimonMcCoy has said he is leaving BBC News, here is a thread of his best bits. Starting with this iconic Royal Baby announcement: pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 But that came to a crashing halt Thursday, when McCoy announced he was leaving the BBC after 17 years to join GB News. For the uninitiated, GB News is a soon-to-launch network created by a veteran of the Murdoch empire and Britain’s most-feared interviewer Andrew Neil, who has promised that his channel will be a new home for those “left out and unheard” by the “increasingly woke” media establishment.If that sounds familiar, you’re not the first to think so. The network is widely expected to become Fox News’ weird little English cousin. As The Guardian columnist Marina Hyde put it in a recent piece: “Imagine being the country that has watched the last four years unfold in the U.S., with its bloodlines so easily traceable to the Fox sensibility, and is nonetheless thinking: let’s have a bit of that. Because that’s us, of course.”But what happens when the “increasingly woke” people who have projected McCoy to late-career stardom on Twitter see their guy join a network apparently set up specifically to annoy them? Well, they start to think that maybe he’s not just the funny little man from the news after all.The initial announcement, which merely said that McCoy was leaving the BBC without naming his destination, was met with a wave of adulation and a mass-sharing of all his zaniest moments over the years. Then GB News confirmed he was coming on board, and adulation turned into allegations that McCoy had performed the ultimate milkshake duck.When he said this on the BBC News Channel in the closing moments of 2020 pic.twitter.com/XLTgmTX9Vc— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster who’s documented a lot of McCoy’s shenanigans in ridiculously viral videos, told The Daily Beast that McCoy’s charm has always been in the fact that, most of the time, he’s a straight-laced, traditional British news broadcaster who’s “informative, fact driven, understated” and rarely breaks his authoritative character.“So, when he comes out with a perfect zinger or unexpected burn at the end of a news report, it takes everyone by surprise,” said Bryan. “He goes viral here because the way he acts is the exact opposite of what every other news broadcaster is like... Whilst in the U.S. news presenters are very personality-led, here typically they aren’t. However, that’s all now changing with the rise of Piers Morgan on British TV and the launch of GB News.”It remains to be seen what kind of role McCoy will take on. Just as Fox News still employs a dwindling number of credible journalists who provide suitable cover for the more famous nutcases, McCoy could retain his BBC-style impartiality and give GB News a veneer of respectability.But many BBC reporters, especially those who have been there for decades, are practically bursting at the seams to share their pent-up opinions, so it’s not at all unimaginable that McCoy could embrace the right-leaning, anti-woke founding mission of his new broadcasting home.So far, the channel’s hiring has ranged from respected broadcast journalists to some of British Twitter’s ratioed contrarians. GB News chairman Neil has denied that he’s merely attempting to set up Fox News with “a British accent,” but it’s not hard to see why comparisons are being made. Neil promised to cover stories from the “center, perhaps the center right,” and seems to have an unhealthy obsession with “woke warriors.”So where does that leave the wholesomely grumpy McCoy?Bryan said it depends on what role he takes up at GB News, but his employer could make some reluctant to give him the time of day. “A challenge is whether people on social media will be bothered to share, if they already think that the channel comes with a particular agenda,” said the TV critic. If it ends up chasing “angry shares” like other opinion-based networks, Bryan said, then it may backfire: “Sometimes it works, but a lot of the time it doesn’t, because people don’t take the bait.”It’s now up to McCoy and GB News to decide whether to carry on his lovable persona and continue to bask in a warm viral glow—or try out U.S.-style entertainment news with a British twist. But, as a cautionary tale, he need look no further than Piers Morgan, who was last seen in a viral clip storming out of his own studio muttering about Meghan Markle.The problem is, if McCoy chooses to become just another opinion-leaking right-wing bore, then where’s the fun in going off-script?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dallas Cowboys look to transform secondary with signing of ball-hawking safety

    Free-agent signee Damontae Kazee had 10 interceptions in 2018 and 2019. And over that same span, the entire Cowboys team recorded just 11.

  • Ukrainian president dismisses head of constitutional court

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the head of the constitutional court, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security, Zelenskiy's office said on Saturday. Zelenskiy and the court under Oleksandr Tupytskyi have been locked in a stand-off since last year over anti-corruption legislation, hobbling Ukraine's chances of securing more foreign loans.

  • 4 die in clashes set off by India's Modi visiting Bangladesh

    At least four people were killed and scores injured in violent protests Friday set off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence. Alauddin Talukder, a police official at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, told reporters that five people with injuries were taken to the hospital and four of them died during treatment.

  • MPs blacklisted by China brace themselves for cyber attacks

    MPs blacklisted by China are overhauling their cyber-security amid increased hacking fears, as they declared the sanctions against them a “badge of honour”. One of the MPs singled out by Beijing was on Friday night locked out of their email account, prompting suspicions that a “brute force” attack had been instigated to access their inbox. The suspected cyber-raid on the parliamentarian, who asked to remain anonymous, exacerbated concerns about the risk to pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong and China who are found by the Communist regime to be in contact with British MPs. Beijing announced on Friday that it had slapped asset freezes and travel bans on Tory MPs Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nus Ghani, Neil O’Brien and Tim Loughton, as well as Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws and crossbencher peer Lord Alton of Liverpool.

  • Crocodile Hunter’s daughter Bindi Irwin and her Florida husband have their first baby

    The Irwins have a new wildlife warrior in the family. And Crikey, she’s a cutie.