Indonesia's race to preserve habitat of Javan gibbon

Budi Purwanto
·2 min read

By Budi Purwanto

PETUNGKRIYONO FOREST, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian officials and researchers are working to preserve a small pocket of forest on the heavily populated island of Java as the habitat of the Javan gibbon, which they say is endangered by climate change and human encroachment.

Also known as the silvery gibbon, the primate is unique to central and western Java, where it plays a role in regenerating forest vegetation by dispersing seeds.

Local conservation group SwaraOwa is tracking a population of about 400 gibbons living in a 73-kilometre reserve in Petungkriyono Forest in central Java.

Researcher Arif Setiawan said as many as 70 groups are regularly spotted in the forest, compared to about 50 in 2012 but warned that their habitat was under threat.

"The real threat now is the integrity of the forest itself because of the increasing number of human activities," he said.

Conservation International estimates there are around 4,000 Javan gibbons left. They are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

SwaraOwa and the government hold outreach programmes with the local community every month and have installed signage prohibiting hunting and illegal logging in the forest.

In one project, they work with local village chiefs to cultivate shade-grown coffee as a business, a practice that can be done without inflicting a heavy toll on the forest.

SwaraOwa also runs nature tours, including accommodation, for tourists to the forest focused on sustainability, as a means of providing alternative income sources for locals that do not harm the environment.

More difficult to address is the issue of climate change.

"It is still raining when it supposed to be the dry season and that will eventually impact the vegetation," said local forestry official Untoro Tri Kurniawan.

"Instead of fruiting season, leaves grow," he said. "So the flower that is supposed to become fruit would fall and eventually impact the animals in Petungkriyono."

(Reporting by Budi Purwanto, additional reporting by Heru Asprihanto and Angie Teo; Editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rabbit Island Bird Habitat Complete

    Rabbit Island Bird Habitat Complete

  • Creators of molecule-building precision tools win Chemistry Nobel

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly. Their work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body described as "a new and ingenious tool for molecule building", has also helped in the development of plastics, perfumes and flavours. "Organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

  • Josh Okogie with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 10/04/2021

  • Karl-Anthony Towns with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 10/04/2021

  • Female Soccer Players Pause Play in Pennsylvania in Wake of Abuse Allegations

    National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) players paused gameplay on Wednesday, October 6, to support former players who accused North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley of sexual abuse.Riley was fired by North Carolina Courage in the wake of allegations of sexual coercion “spanning multiple teams and leagues since 2010”, The Athletic reported.Video filmed by Instagram user @hilcar shows NJ/NY Gotham FC and Washington Spirit taking a moment of silence at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, during the sixth minute of their match.“Tonight, we reclaim our place on the field, because we will not let our joy be taken from us,” the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) wrote in a statement. “But this is not business as usual.”“Players will join together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in honor of the six years it took for Mana, Sinead, and all those who fought for too long to be heard,” they continued. “We call on fans to stand in silence with us. During that time, we ask you to stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what we have been asked to sit with for too long. We call on you to consider, in that minute, what is demanded of each of us to reclaim our league and our sport.”The NWSLPA has demanded “every coach, general manager, representative on the board of governors, and owner voluntarily submit to the Players Association’s independent investigation into abusive conduct.” Credit: @hilcar via Storyful

  • Could Widespread Vasectomies Be a Better Form of Birth Control?

    You know the memes — and the latest attacks on abortion access — have you wondering.

  • YouTube Removes R. Kelly Channels After Singer’s Sex Trafficking Conviction

    YouTube permanently suspended two channels of disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who was found guilty of sex trafficking last week, and will not allow him to create any new channels going forward. But YouTube hasn’t banned Kelly’s music: The internet video giant will continue to offer the singer’s music catalog on YouTube Music. On Tuesday, […]

  • 8 Common Bird Feeder Mistakes You Might Be Making (And How to Fix Them)

    Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.

  • In dry California, some buy units that make water from air

    The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.

  • Hungry Bear Filmed Having a Gourd Time Munching on Giant Pumpkin in Gatlinburg

    Even bears want in on pumpkin spice season!

  • Idaho State Police trooper, wildlife rehabilitator save owl along busy freeway

    Wrapped in plastic trash, the bird had no way to escape.

  • Hunter kills grizzly after surprise encounter with its cubs, Wyoming officials say

    The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.

  • Arizona monsoon causes dormant eggs of three-eyed "prehistoric shrimp" to hatch

    Interesting things can happen when it rains.

  • Largest underwater eruption on record spawned a new volcano

    The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.

  • A Chilean tree holds hope for new vaccines - if supplies last

    CASABLANCA, Chile (Reuters) -Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In recent years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries.

  • Drought wants to knock out this small California town. The people who love it are trying to save it

    Like many places in the American West dependent on agriculture, Stratford is now a shell of its once vibrant heyday. Ever-rising temperatures and years of drought are making it wither.

  • Deer decoys help nab poachers as Oregon’s hunting season begins

    Oregon’s general buck deer-hunting season opened Saturday, and for law enforcement personnel that meant it was also open season on prospective poachers.

  • It looks like Elon Musk may move Tesla's headquarters to Austin

    Tesla's latest two press releases came from Austin, and its shareholder meeting is taking place there on Thursday.

  • Formula 1 Is Creating a 100% Sustainable Fuel to Keep Internal Combustion Alive

    The global motorsport series is developing a new fuel for its next-generation engines intended to produce the same mind-bending performance while emitting net zero carbon dioxide.

  • A giant snail that can eat your plants and house eradicated in Florida. Again.

    Florida has won — at least for now — a battle against an invasive snail that can grow to be eight inches long, eat 500 kinds of plants and the stucco off your house, The slimy invaders also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans and pets, and is a deal breaker in global agricultural trade. The price tag for getting rid of the dangerous mollusks in the state over the past decade: $24 million.