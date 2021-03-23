Indonesia's rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine underway, despite halal concern

Mass vaccination program for Green Zone Tourism in Sanur, Bali
Prasto Wardoyo
·2 min read

By Prasto Wardoyo

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has started in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim majority nation, despite concern and some confusion over whether the Anglo-Swedish product is halal, or permissible under Islam.

The country has started distributing the vaccine in six provinces, a week after the Indonesia Ulema Council, the main Muslim group that issues halal certifications, last week said it contained trypsin sourced from the pancreas of a pig.

AstraZeneca has said the vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients.

The East Java chapter of the Ulema council on Monday said the vaccine was halal when it was administered to some of its members. It did not say why it had been deemed halal.

Misbakhul Munir, a 57-year-old member of the Nahdlatul Ulama in East Java, said he welcomed the AstraZeneca vaccine, but laments the mixed messages about it.

"I strongly dislike the ambiguous decision," he said of the halal status. "I'll just adhere to what the local council said."

Indonesia gave the go-ahead to use the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday after European experts found no link between the vaccine and reports of blood clots among some its recipients in Europe.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a senior Indonesian health ministry official, told Reuters about 100 religious figures in East Java had received coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday, either those of AstraZeneca or Sinovac Biotech.

She added there's been no vocal opposition to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Indonesia's immunisation programme started in January and aims to reach 181.5 million people within a year. The country is suffering one of the worst COVID-19 epidemics in Asia, with 1,471,225 cases and 39,865 deaths as of Tuesday.

Indonesia has secured over 426 million doses of vaccines in total, including from Pfizer and BioNTech, Novavax, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

(Writing and additional reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Editing by Martin Petty and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • NIAID: AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" in COVID vaccine announcement

    NIAID said early Tuesday it's "concerned" that AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."Why it matters: The statement comes after the company announced the vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford was found to be 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization in a Phase III trial.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease added it's urging AstraZeneca to work with its monitoring board "to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."The vaccine has struggled to earn widespread public trust following a pause in clinical trials last September. Some European nations halted the shot over concerns that patients receiving it experienced blood clots.The big picture: The World Health Organization and over 50 governments have already approved the vaccine, but it has yet to receive authorization from the U.S. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FA Cup, LIVE! Pogba, Van de Beek start as Man United visits Leicester

    It is FA Cup time again, as the quarterfinal sees plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the last four of the famous competition.

  • 2020 Porsche Taycan Gets Update to Improve Acceleration, Charging

    Last year's Taycan EV gets an upgrade that shaves 0.2 second off the Turbo S’s zero-to-124-mph time and brings it more in line with 2021 models.

  • 'A fourth vaccine would absolutely be welcomed': Doctor on AstraZeneca vaccine

    Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on add another COVID-19 vaccine to the American market and how it would impact vaccine rollout.

  • Nicola Sturgeon to face no-confidence vote at Holyrood today

    Nicola Sturgeon is to face a vote of no confidence today after a Holyrood committee found she had misled parliament over her handling of the Alex Salmond affair. The Scottish Tories said they would press ahead with their plans for a no-confidence motion after the publication of a damning parliamentary report into how the Scottish Government had dealt with complaints against the former First Minister. It is only the sixth no-confidence vote - and the first involving a serving First Minister - in the 22 year history of the devolved parliament. While the SNP does not have a parliamentary majority, Ms Sturgeon is highly likely to survive after the Scottish Greens, the parliament’s other pro-independence party, said they would back the First Minister. A 'delighted' Ms Sturgeon (below) was cleared of breaking the ministerial code on Monday by an independent report by the Irish lawyer James Hamilton.

  • Biden officials are worried Johnson & Johnson won't be able to deliver 20 million COVID-19 vaccines promised by end of the month

    The doses are supposed to help Biden fulfill the goal of having vaccines available to all US adults by May 1.

  • Germany’s Easter Lockdown Shows Europe’s Running Out of Answers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a five-day hard lockdown over Easter in one of Germany’s toughest moves since the start of the pandemic, highlighting the sudden deterioration in Europe’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.Just a few weeks after the spread appeared under control, lockdowns have been extended in France and Italy, and the Netherlands will likely follow later on Tuesday. Austria canceled reopening plans on Monday, while in Hungary, hospitals are calling for help from untrained volunteers.The region’s darkening outlook will be reflected in a joint statement by European Union leaders on Thursday, when they discuss the pandemic, which has taken a turn for the worse because of aggressive Covid-19 strains.“The epidemiological situation remains serious, also in the light of the challenges posed by variants,” leaders will say, according to the latest draft of their communique seen by Bloomberg. “Restrictions, including as regards non-essential travel, must therefore be upheld for the time being.”Plans to hold the summit in person were abruptly shelved last week, and the meeting will instead take place by video conference, in a move that encapsulates the worsening situation.Infections in Belgium -- where EU summits are normally held -- have risen by more than 40% on a weekly basis, according to the latest available data. Germany’s contagion rate has nearly doubled in the past month.In the radical Easter shutdown of Europe’s largest economy, all shops will be shuttered from April 1 for five days, except for food stores which will open on April 3. Adding next Thursday to Germany’s Easter weekend could end up costing Germany up to 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in lost output, according to the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.After more than 11 hours of tense talks that ended early Tuesday, Merkel and state leaders extended Germany’s current lockdown measures until April 18 but failed to reach an agreement on tougher measures such as curfews in hard-hit areas and establish rules for domestic travel.With officials increasingly at odds with how to proceed, opinion polls suggest the public is becoming more and more disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis just six months ahead of September’s national election.“We are now in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel said at a news conference that started just after 2:30 a.m. in Berlin. “The case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive-care beds are filling up again.”The situation is even more severe in Hungary, which has run out of doctors and nurses to deal with a record number of Covid-19 patients, forcing hospitals to seek volunteers without any medical training. Similarly, a call for reinforcements for Covid wards was issued in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city.Greece, which has lobbied EU leaders heavily to approve a vaccine pass that will ease leisure travel for those inoculated, began drafting private-practice doctors this week, using national security legislation to help its stretched public-health system.In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to extend measures including a night-time curfew for at least two weeks later on Tuesday as daily infections surge, according to local media reports.Spiking contagion rates come as Europe struggles to ramp up vaccine campaigns. The EU and the U.K. are pursuing talks to avoid an escalation of a dispute over supplies that could see exports to Britain blocked from AstraZeneca Plc’s plant in the Netherlands. A messy suspension of the shot last week by Germany and other countries added to the confusion.The EU has administered doses covering 6.6% of the population, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.The European Commission kept up pressure on AstraZeneca when a senior health official appeared before EU lawmakers on Tuesday. Sandra Gallina said she remained “unhappy” with the company, repeating remarks from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the bloc would use all the tools at its disposal to get doses.“There’s no holiday, there’s no weekend for vaccination,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been criticized for a slow rollout, said on Tuesday during a visit to an immunization center in the northern city of Valenciennes, pledging that students, firemen, nurses and retired doctors could give shots. “There is no truce.”‘Control System’The bloc’s drugs regulator vowed to continue investigating reports of blood clots after vaccination and it’s working to speed up clearance of updated shots to better protect against new variants, Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, told EU lawmakers on Tuesday.“We have to continue not to lose sight of the fact that vaccines will help us to control this pandemic,” Cooke said. “I want to reassure you and the public that there is a control system in place to ensure that the vaccines that we all receive are safe, efficacious and of high quality.”The ongoing tension was evident in Italy’s Lombardy region, where the governor announced the dismissal of the board of the company in charge of Covid-19 vaccination bookings after a series of glitches.What Merkel termed the “third wave” of the pandemic appears to be gathering pace, but she offered few new concrete steps to beyond the Easter lockdown, reiterating instead an urgent appeal for citizens to stay at home.“We want to avoid our health system becoming overburdened,” she said. “We have managed that throughout this long pandemic journey, and we have to manage that in the coming weeks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education

    The Republican National Committee is being ridiculed for a now-deleted tweet about the importance of in-person schooling that misspells a word one might find on an elementary-school spelling test. “Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children,” says the now-deleted tweet from the @GOP account, which targets the coronavirus-era move from in-person schooling to online classes. “The science is in — schools can safely reopen!” Online observers immediately took the GOP to task, pointing out the irony of misspelling a word in a tweet about the “academic achievement of America’s children.” Also Read: GOP Rep Crenshaw Schooled by MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan on Immigration Numbers (Video) “Tweeting without spell check can be devestating,” news legend Dan Rather quipped. Another user wrote, “You know what’s really DEVESTATING (sic)? The unbelievable ignorance of today’s GOP! Not one of those fools voted for the American Rescue Plan which INCLUDED help for schools. NOT ONE! If schools can safely reopen, it’s despite the GOP.” The tweet no longer appears on the GOP account, but lives on through screenshots. The account has, in recent days, retweeted calls to reopen schools from other prominent conservatives. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has also tweeted praise for the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance on reopening schools. A representative for the RNC did not immediately return a request for comment on the tweet or its deletion. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"'Allen v. Farrow' Should Woody Allen Face Consequences","video":"739013","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education At TheWrap

  • AstraZeneca's U.S. Study May Answer Some of the Lingering Questions About Its Vaccine

    The positive results should reassure the public after concerns about the vaccine’s side effects

  • Unemployment rate: How many people are out of work?

    The unemployment rate is rising as Covid hits different parts of the economy.

  • 10 people dead, including police officer, after shooting at Colorado grocery

    The officer, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder force, was the first to arrive at the scene.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Vaccine makers should license technology to overcome 'grotesque' inequity: WHO

    More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as "grotesque". AstraZeneca's shot, which new U.S. data on Monday showed was safe and effective despite some countries suspending inoculations over health concerns, is being produced in various locations including South Korea's SKBioScience and the Serum Institute of India. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for more manufacturers to adopt this model to boost supplies, including for the COVAX vaccine sharing programme seeking to speed more shots to developing countries.

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Citizen journalist faces criticism for livestreaming Boulder mass shooting

    In the video, one person can be seen lying on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground