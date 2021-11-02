Indoor farm aims to solve water scarcity
AeroFarms grows leafy greens in an indoor, climate-controlled facility. The team aims to support sustainable farming practices by using 95-percent less water than field farming and zero pesticides.
At the foot of an Icelandic volcano, a newly-opened plant is sucking carbon dioxide from the air and turning it to rock, locking away the main culprit behind global warming.
"If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›
Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.
His home went first. Then the lottery stand and hardware store he owned succumbed. Lastly, Antonio Álvarez had to watch as lava from a volcanic eruption slowly devoured the remaining pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana that for generations has provided the agricultural lifeblood of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.
An NC State professor described the pest as “one of the most quickly spreading invasive forest pests to ever invade North Carolina.”
Bindi Irwin previously opened up about wanting her daughter Grace Warrior to follow in her family's footsteps
At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.
Tiny quaking has earth beneath this small SC community shaking.
The Xiezi mountain in the Shandong region of China offers striking views in the fall, attracting tourists.
Geochemist Harri Geiger was on the Spanish island of La Palma in the final days of October witnessing the power of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The volcano was erupting at what appeared to be a safe distance, but as Geiger and others watched, a piece of the volcano came racing down the mountainside, slowing to a stop just yards away from his feet. This wasn't just any rock, it was a molten lava bomb. Geiger's video showed the lava bomb tumbling down the side of the mountain, glowing orange as it ga
Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit
Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas
A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P
The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden. The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.
The U.K.'s environment secretary later offered an apology, telling the BBC in a radio interview: "We deeply regret that incident"
State fishery officials have delayed the start of Dungeness crab fishing season from Monterey to Point Arena along the Mendocino County coast at least until just days before Thanksgiving.
The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.
Drought, water shortages and the pandemic shift focus back to the necessities of life. Farmland is a big part of that bet for investors.
There are more than 70 container ships floating off the coast of Southern California waiting to dock and unload amid the supply chain crisis.
Biden unveils sweeping new U.S. methane emission rules at COP26 climate summit