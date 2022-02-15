🌱 Indoor Mask Mandate Ending + Rock Shore Studios + Local Jobs

Morning, neighbors! Rose Mendez here with today's copy of the Catonsville Daily.

Effective Feb. 28, Baltimore County has recently announced plans to lift its indoor mask requirement for county buildings and facilities as well as end required COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees. Since early January, the county's average COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased by nearly 89 percent, according to Baltimore County officials. (Patch) Anyone who watched Super Bowl LVI on Sunday saw the work of Catonsville media company Rock Shore Studios, who worked with Baltimore creative agency Kapowza to shoot Northrop Realty's prime-time commercial. (Technical.ly) If you're on the job hunt in the Catonsville area, there are plenty of opportunities out there, both in Catonsville and across greater Maryland. As companies attempt to navigate the new normal, many are looking for help to keep businesses running. Visit the link to see the newest jobs available in the region. (Catonsville Patch)

Catonsville Co-Op Market At 1905 Edmondson Avenue (4:30 PM)

Virtual Author Visit: Jason Reynolds, Hosted By Baltimore County Public Library (7:00 PM)

A year ago, a Catonsville newborn with a life-threatening congenital heart condition was saved by the staff at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Now, Eve McLennan is celebrating her first birthday. Read her incredible story on Newswise. (Newswise)

There's a lot happening in the Catonsville area this week! Check out Patch's local events calendar to learn more about what's coming up , including the Catonsville Wednesday Farmers Market, a virtual anti-racism book discussion, and night hiking at Benjamin Banneker Historical Park. (Catonsville Patch)

On Feb. 22, the Baltimore County Public Library will be hosting a virtual parent panel entitled, "What You Should Know Now About Teen Dating Violence." Experts will share an overview on red flags in a relationship, safety planning, legal resources, and social media trends that can influence young people. Full details and registration can be found here. (Facebook)

