Indoor Mask Mandate Lifted In Hamden

HAMDEN, CT — Mayor Lauren Garrett is lifting Hamden’s indoor mask mandate effective Friday, Feb. 25.

Garrett announced Thursday she was rescinding the emergency order regarding the mandatory use of face masks in Hamden. She reinstated the indoor mask mandate in December after the town’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was detected.

Garrett wrote that the “wearing of masks or cloth coverings that are compliant with CDC guidelines shall still be required in Town owned buildings” and schools.

“Nothing in this Rescission of Emergency Order No. 11 shall preclude businesses and organizations from requiring the universal use of masks or face coverings or requiring staff to wear masks in settings under their ownership or control,” Garrett wrote in the rescission of the emergency order.

Read the full text below:

RESCISSION OF EMERGENCY ORDER NO. 11 REGARDING MANDATORY USE OF FACE MASKS IN THE TOWN OF HAMDEN

WHEREAS, on March 10, 2020, the Governor of the State of Connecticut declared a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency for the State of Connecticut, pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes Sections 19a-131 and 28-9, in response to the global pandemic of COVID-19 disease associated with a novel coronavirus that is currently affecting multiple countries and states; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus that is currently infecting the population of the United States; and

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the Mayor of the Town of Hamden, pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes Section 28-8a(a) and 28-22 and Section 5-5 A. of the Charter, declared a public emergency for the Town of Hamden due to the significant danger to public health posed by the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the public health and safety of the public as a result of the global pandemic; and

WHEREAS, due to the significant adverse impact on public health of COVID-19, and the acceleration of the spread of the disease, the Mayor took action under and pursuant to the powers granted by Connecticut General Statutes Sections 28-8a(a) and 28-22 and Section 5-5 B.of the Charter

WHEREAS, effective December 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., in accordance with the above rights, powers, duties and responsibilities, the Mayor of the Town of Hamden did issue an emergency executive order, entitled Emergency Order No. 11 regarding the Mandatory Use of Face Masks in the Town of Hamden; and

WHEREAS, after examination of the data and consultation with professionals, the Mayor has determined that Emergency Order No. 11 may be rescinded.

WHEREAS, the wearing of masks or cloth coverings that are compliant with CDC guidelines shall still be required in Town owned buildings. Buildings under the jurisdiction and control of the Board of Education shall be required to abide by the Governor’s Executive Order No. 12A and/or any other order, rule, regulation or policy promulgated by the State of Connecticut, Connecticut State Department of Education, Connecticut Department of Health or Hamden Board of Education. Nothing in this Rescission of Emergency Order No. 11 shall preclude businesses and organizations from requiring the universal use of masks or face coverings or requiring staff to wear masks in settings under their ownership or control.

NOW IT IS PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that effective February 25, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., Emergency Order No. 11 is hereby rescinded.

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED that nothing in this Order should be deemed or construed to counteract, reverse, withdraw, or revoke or otherwise amend any previously or subsequently issued order, unless expressly stated.

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that this rescission will be made publicly available for inspection and review in the Office of the Town Clerk and shall be posted on the Town of Hamden website.

