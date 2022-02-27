🌱Indoor Mask Mandate Lifted + Local Woman's Fatal Accident

Morning, people of Laurel! Alexis Goring here with today's issue of the Laurel Daily.

Unpredictable schedules/duties are not over for working parents such as Kelly McCormick of Maryland. Despite schools being reopen for students and teachers, the chaos continues! One day in December, McCormick's son’s school told her to pick up her child immediately because he had been exposed to COVID-19. McCormick quit her job as a social worker in August 2020 to help her children with their virtual schooling. She thought school reopenings this year would allow her to get back to her career. But that hope has been delayed again and again as waves of variants have sent children home after classroom exposures or illnesses. (Stars and Stripes) Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Prince George’s County crash on Feb. 27 that killed a pedestrian. The deceased victim has not been identified at this time. Danielle Evans of Laurel was the driver of the vehicle. She reported no injuries following the crash.Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on that day, Maryland State Police from College Park responded to a call reporting a pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue. Troopers responded and found the victim lying on the ground.County EMS personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. (maryland.gov) Prince George’s County will lift its indoor mask mandate as of today (Feb. 28) but is keeping its mask mandate for schools in place for now. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that this county has become the only jurisdiction in Maryland that has fallen into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moderate transmission range. She said the seven-day average transmission rate in the county is 44.98 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. (WTOP)

BWFA Virtual Cooking Class: Healthy Eating: Start the Year Off Right! with Chef Amy von Lange —Join BWFA and Chef Amy in creating a wonderful event for you or your family! Get ready for healthy eating in 2022! There will be something for everyone, even our vegetarians! Whether you are curious as to why kale is so important or put kale in everything already, you will be sure to learn something new and have fun at the same time. (4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Backstage Party at Old Glory Harley-Davidson in Laurel —Join us for our Backstage Party on today (Feb. 28) for pizza prizes, live music and fun! Bring the kids for the kids corner featuring activities with coloring books and balloons! (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

Black History Month Wine Tasting at Pure Wine Cafe in Ellicott City (7:00 p.m.)

Sharón Clark & Allan Harris —Blues Alley launches a new monthly series: Sharón Clark’s Spotlight. The DC-based vocalist has become a jazz ambassador to the world. Together with Music Director Chris Grasso, she’ll host a special guest on the final Monday of each month. First up, Sharón welcomes the Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist/guitarist/bandleader/composer Allan Harris. (8:00 p.m.)

Underground Comedy at Eaton DC in NW Washington D.C. (8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier Hills: I have a leak with my spa tub. Does anyone have a plumber or company recommendation? (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Patuxent Glen: Has anyone every switched from electric to gas? I want to switch from electric heating to gas because my electric bill has been so expensive especially during the winter. I paid nearly $1k monthly these last couple of months. (Nextdoor)

Associate Commissioner, Consumer Education & Advocacy Joy Hatchette, Maryland Insurance Administration: Help us out! Take a short Flood Awareness Survey. Th is is for people living, working or frequently traveling in Maryland. Survey Link:https://forms.gle/P6nV5E7PPM3D...(Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: Montpelier Residents: This new NON-EMERGENCY DISPATCH REPORTING will make 911 service immediately available for real emergencies. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: A nyone have a person/company they like for carpet cleaning? Would appreciate some referrals please. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Laurel/Beltsville: Anyone else #WashingtonGas bill go up drastically since last month? I get inflation and all, but $100 increase is ridiculous when I have not changed the amount of heat I am using. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Emerson: Our little family kitten got out this morning. She is five months old, gray with orange and white. If anyone sees her, please contact us! (Nextdoor)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Brilliant, Bold, Confident, Beautiful Girls Support Group Struggling with Self-Esteem Issues (March 9)

