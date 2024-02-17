Indoor pickleball experience featuring 4 restaurants coming to Natcik Mall

An indoor pickleball experience featuring 4 restaurants is coming to Natick.

‘Bosse’ is set to open in the former Neiman Marcus at the Natick Mall. ‘Bosse’ will be the largest indoor pickleball experience and dedicated pickleball complex in Massachusetts.

“Founder of Bosse Sports in Sudbury and Bosse Sports Training in Hyde Park and former professional tennis player, D.J. Bosse, is teaming up with award-winning Chef Chris Coombs to create a new category of culinary experiences inside the 97,000-square-foot facility, ” a press release said.

The state-of-the-art experience features 21 pickleball courts, a variety of amenities, and 4 restaurants.

“When the opportunity to become a co-founder of Bosse presented itself, it was the personal creative challenge that I was looking for to set the bar for the next chapter of my career,” Coombs said. “As a professional chef and business owner, I plan to take my vast experience in fine dining operations to incorporate it into BOSSE,” Coombs added.

The four dining concepts under the BOSSE roof, include an elevated restaurant with a variety of rustic Italian dishes; an all-day café featuring coffee, smoothies, and Parisian-inspired baked goods, a courtside culinary experience featuring zippy menu items, and a sports bar and lounge with state-of-the-art viewing screens.

“I am very enthusiastic to team up with Chris to make this venture incredibly special,” Boose said. “As the popularity of pickleball continues to soar, the upcoming BOSSE strives to create an inclusive and vibrant community, focused on friendly competition, camaraderie, and recreational enjoyment,” Bosse added

BOSSE is set to open later in 2024.

“The combination of fitness, fun, and food in a new first-of-its-kind lifestyle concept is so stimulating to me. I cannot wait to share more about each component of the venue inside Bosse with everyone,” said Coombs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

