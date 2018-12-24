Is Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ), with a market cap of AU$6.6m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Given that IDZ is not presently profitable, it’s vital to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into IDZ here.

How does IDZ’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, IDZ has maintained its debt levels at around AU$11m including long-term debt. At this current level of debt, IDZ’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$954k for investing into the business. Additionally, IDZ has generated AU$880k in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 8.0%, meaning that IDZ’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In IDZ’s case, it is able to generate 0.08x cash from its debt capital.

Can IDZ meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of AU$7.5m, it seems that the business may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of AU$1.3m, leading to a current ratio of 0.17x.

Can IDZ service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 49% of equity, IDZ may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since IDZ is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although IDZ’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Though its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for IDZ’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Indoor Skydive Australia Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

