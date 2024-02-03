INDOT hastens move of traffic light on U.S. 41 near fairgrounds

Feb. 2—A malfunctioning traffic signal at the entrance of the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on U.S. 41 has the Indiana Department of Transportation installing a new signal half a block north on McCallister Drive (Hospital Lane) sooner than first announced.

The existing signals have been taken down, INDOT reported Friday.

The department, Vigo County officials and fair board leadership have held discussions about the signal relocation to improve safety and provide better access to McCallister Drive, the fairgrounds and commercial lots.

The fairgrounds has been encouraged by INDOT to relocate its drive to the U.S. 41/McCallister Drive intersection, INDOT said in a news release.

Earlier this week, INDOT was made aware that the signal was not functioning due to circumstances involving a private party which bears that financial responsibility for the signal's electrical service.

As a result, INDOT says it is accelerating the process of moving the signal.

Construction of the new signal is expected to be completed prior to the Vigo County Fair in July. INDOT expects to have a more accurate timetable within the next week or two.