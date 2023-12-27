EVANSVILLE — Beginning on or around next Monday, Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 65 at the bridge over I-64 in Vanderburgh County to allow for bridge reconstruction, the agency reported in a news release.

According to INDOT, the reconstruction project amounts to replacement of the State Road 65 bridge. Weather conditions permitting, the state agency expects work will last through early July.

Ramps at the I-64 and State Road 65 interchange will remain open while work is ongoing, according to INDOT.

Southbound State Road 65 traffic will be detoured to I-64 westbound to State Road 165 to I-64 eastbound. The official detour for northbound State Road 65 traffic will be I-64 eastbound to U.S. 41 to I-64 westbound.

Local traffic will have road access up to the point of closure, according to INDOT.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: INDOT plans road closure for State Road 65 for bridge reconstruction