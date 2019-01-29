Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE:IGL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE:IGL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Indraprastha Gas:

0.24 = ₹9.4b ÷ (₹51b – ₹12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Indraprastha Gas has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Indraprastha Gas’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Indraprastha Gas’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 18% average in the Gas Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Indraprastha Gas compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Indraprastha Gas.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Indraprastha Gas’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Indraprastha Gas has total assets of ₹51b and current liabilities of ₹12b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Indraprastha Gas’s ROCE

Overall, Indraprastha Gas has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.