Here’s What Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited’s (NSE:INDRAMEDCO) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited (NSE:INDRAMEDCO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Indraprastha Medical:

0.17 = ₹427m ÷ (₹4.5b – ₹1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Indraprastha Medical has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Indraprastha Medical’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Indraprastha Medical’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Healthcare industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Indraprastha Medical sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Indraprastha Medical is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Indraprastha Medical’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Indraprastha Medical has total liabilities of ₹1.6b and total assets of ₹4.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. Indraprastha Medical has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Indraprastha Medical’s ROCE

Indraprastha Medical's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that.