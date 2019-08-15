Indraprastha Medical (NSE:INDRAMEDCO) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited (NSE:INDRAMEDCO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Indraprastha Medical's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Indraprastha Medical had ₹152.9m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹595.6m a year prior. But it also has ₹280.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹127.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is Indraprastha Medical's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Indraprastha Medical had liabilities of ₹1.24b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹542.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹280.4m and ₹812.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹690.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Indraprastha Medical has a market capitalization of ₹3.26b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Indraprastha Medical boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Indraprastha Medical grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Indraprastha Medical's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Indraprastha Medical has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Indraprastha Medical reported free cash flow worth 18% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

Although Indraprastha Medical's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of ₹128m. And we liked the look of last year's 22% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with Indraprastha Medical's debt use. Given Indraprastha Medical has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.