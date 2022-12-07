Induction Healthcare Group First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.066 loss per share (vs UK£0.082 loss in 1H 2022)

Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£7.12m (up 55% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: UK£4.83m (loss narrowed by 20% from 1H 2022).

  • UK£0.066 loss per share (improved from UK£0.082 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Induction Healthcare Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 36% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 9.2% growth forecast for the Healthcare Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Healthcare Services industry.

The company's shares are down 17% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Induction Healthcare Group that we have uncovered.

