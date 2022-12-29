Indus Gas First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$0.07 (vs US$0.092 in 1H 2022)

Indus Gas (LON:INDI) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$27.4m (up 1.1% from 1H 2022).

Net income: US$12.8m (down 24% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 47% (down from 62% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$0.07 (down from US$0.092 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Indus Gas Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.8% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.0% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Oil and Gas industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Indus Gas that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here