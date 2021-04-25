- By GF Value





The stock of INDUS Realty Trust (NAS:INDT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $60.54 per share and the market cap of $456.4 million, INDUS Realty Trust stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for INDUS Realty Trust is shown in the chart below.





INDUS Realty Trust Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because INDUS Realty Trust is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. INDUS Realty Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of INDUS Realty Trust at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of INDUS Realty Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of INDUS Realty Trust over the past years:

Story continues

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. INDUS Realty Trust has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $37.4 million and loss of $2.28 a share. Its operating margin is 8.90%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of INDUS Realty Trust at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of INDUS Realty Trust over the past years:

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. INDUS Realty Trust's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 67% of the companies in Real Estate industry. INDUS Realty Trust's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -22.4%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Real Estate industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, INDUS Realty Trust's ROIC was 1.63, while its WACC came in at 7.12. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of INDUS Realty Trust is shown below:

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In short, the stock of INDUS Realty Trust (NAS:INDT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about INDUS Realty Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

