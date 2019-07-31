Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Industria de Diseño Textil:

0.23 = €4.5b ÷ (€27b - €8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

So, Industria de Diseño Textil has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Industria de Diseño Textil Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Industria de Diseño Textil's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.6% average in the Specialty Retail industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Industria de Diseño Textil's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Industria de Diseño Textil's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Industria de Diseño Textil's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Industria de Diseño Textil has total assets of €27b and current liabilities of €8.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Industria de Diseño Textil's ROCE

Our Take On Industria de Diseño Textil's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Industria de Diseño Textil could be worthy of further investigation.